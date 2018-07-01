Elections have consequences. Thus far in this century, we have seen the most consequential results of presidential elections in the make-up and decisions of the Supreme Court.
The strong rightward tilt of the court represents the full flowering of the Federalist Society for Law and Public Policy Studies, a group formed in 1982. The group does no lobbying or makes public policy statements or endorsements. Its primary — if not sole — purpose seems to be having reliably conservative candidates in place when openings occur in the federal courts.
The group also holds an annual national convention of lawyers in Washington, which brings together a cross-section of individuals and organizations committed to reshaping the federal and state judiciary.
In the past, the American Bar Association has offered ratings for judicial candidates once they have been nominated. But the ABA has been ignored by recent Republican presidents who seem to have handed the job of selecting judicial appointments to the Federalist Society.
Last year, Trump’s White House counsel Donald McGahn informed the ABA that it was ending the long-time practice of inviting its Standing Committee on the Federal Judiciary to review the qualifications of nominees. The ABA’s reviews don’t take politics into account; they simply judge whether or not the nominee is professionally qualified.
They still perform this function, but their decisions no longer carry much weight.
The Federalist Society is unabashedly partisan. Four of the justices in the current court’s five-member conservative bloc have ties with the group; although Chief Justice Roberts didn’t recall being listed on the society’s steering committee during his confirmation hearing.
The organization is funded by individuals and groups active in conservative causes. Prominent among their donors are Koch Brothers industries and foundations, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and the Lilly Endowment. Among the long list of donors, you will find such names as Coors, Chevron Texaco; even the Knights of Columbus.
Last Wednesday, Justice Anthony Kennedy went to the White House to inform President Donald Trump that he would be retiring at the end of this month. Kennedy has been considered something of a swing voter: inclined, but not rigidly committed, to right-wing causes. He is reported to have given Trump suggestions for his replacement.
You can be certain that the Federalist Society has a suggestion already in mind. It will be someone relatively young and proven in his judicial leanings. (It is possible for a woman to be picked for the sake of appearances, but don’t bet on it.) This will put a committed, corporate-friendly, politically conservative judiciary in place for the foreseeable future. The society doesn’t pick geezers.
Congress is keenly aware of the court’s importance to its campaign benefactors. In 2016, we witnessed the spectacle of Sen. Charles Grassley of Iowa flouting U.S. Senate procedure to prevent the consideration of a moderate candidate put forward by President Barack Obama, holding the door open for federalist hardliner, Neil Gorsuch.
Thus far, our federalist-dominated Supreme Court has produced decisions — some upsetting decades of judicial precedents — to make politics a playground for wealthy donors, endorse a thinly-veiled Muslim immigration ban, undercut organized labor, resist efforts to eliminate political gerrymandering, and approve artful ways to restrict voting.
For Christian fundamentalists, the pay-off for their embarrassing tolerance of Trump is the conviction that they will finally get five votes on the court to outlaw abortion. They are willing to take whatever collateral damage ensues as long as they can reverse Roe v Wade.
The transformation of our courts is moving ahead like a well-oiled machine. Kennedy’s replacement should put it in high gear, if all goes according to the federalist plan. It would take Democratic control of Congress in November — with a delay in securing Kennedy’s replacement before then — to slow it down. That is the slimmest of chances.
We are dealing now with the consequences of elections well past. It’s never just about who runs for what office, but what choices that person makes for us after winning.