The steamboat Idlewild, built in 1914, became the well-known excursion boat the Avalon, renamed and based in Cincinnati, Ohio, in 1948. She operated tramping excursions on the Mississippi, Ohio, Missouri, Kanawha rivers.
Tramping is the excursion boat practice of working towns all along the rivers, much like a traveling circus or carnival. From 1890-1961, it was a way of life for many boats and their crews.
It was a rugged life. The crew usually worked 12-hour days and was on call for 24 hours. Officers shared minuscule staterooms in the steamboat Texas; some shared a bed, according to the book “Moonlite at 8:30," by Capt. Alan L. Bates and Capt. Clarke C Hawley.
In 1960, St. Mary's High School in West Virginia arranged to sponsor a fund-raising trip for the senior class on the Avalon, which was doing business on the Ohio then.
The contract was signed by Robert J. Hammett. When the boat company tried to contact Hammett, they found he was in school. He was a ninth grader. The shocked boat operators feared the contract was not legitimate and they were going to lose money. They didn’t.
Over 700 people showed up. But the boat was unprepared. The crew did not have enough hot dogs and popcorn ready. By 1991, Hammett was master of the Natchez and other excursion boats in New Orleans.
Allowing sponsors to print tickets was a sure path to trouble. The Avalon learned the hard way. For example, the passenger allowance for the boat was 1,353 but one sponsor disposed of 2,000 tickets. Unexpectedly, the entire 2,000 showed up for an evening boat ride.
When the boat reached capacity, the mate and a couple of deckhands interlocked arms and slowly pressed the oncoming hordes back to shore over the stage. The stage had latticed gunwales, giving footholds to a throng who came aboard outside of the rails to bypass the crew. A riot ensued and railings were torn off the stage.
Starting in early June, the Avalon would traipse down the Ohio with stops at almost every town large enough to have a high school for this was senior prom time.
“The Avalon took advantage of the passengers’ fascination with the paddlewheel,” said Bates and Hawley. “One bucket plank was marked in foot-high letters, ‘VISIT OUR, the next was lettered, ‘GIFT SHOP.’ This message occurred at four-second intervals with each revolution of the wheel and had a good effect at the gift counter, for the repeated message was almost hypnotic.”
In 1961, the Avalon took a boatload of Girl Scouts from Memphis to New Orleans and another delegation back to Memphis. During this time, Capt. Ernest E. Wagner and the first mate Clark Doc Hawley were joined up as official Girl Scouts. The group made Hawley an honorary member. Why? “Because he’s cute and handsome and he salutes everybody,” chorused Troop 1, Patrol 4. (That true, I met him in New Orleans and Rock Island.)
The Avalon had several minor accidents, the worst of which happened entering the Emsworth Lock, Ohio River, May 24, 1958. Engine failure caused her to hit the lower gate and 23 people were injured. There were 1,100 passengers on board. Some were knocked off their feet. They called attorneys, not physicians. She also hit a low overhead wire at Nitro, W.Va., on the Kanawha in May of 1961 and damaged her stacks.
Business was slow after that. The decision to declare bankruptcy was made at the end of the 1961 season. The Avalon was tied up to the Green Line Wharf boat in Cincinnati. Wagner and Hawley were out of a job. They both walked the length of the wharf boat to the Greene Line office and became the chief officers of the Delta Queen.
The Avalon was laid up in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was vandalized of furnishings, including life jackets, fire hoses, etc. What was left was a dirty shell of a steamboat. She was sold to the Fiscal Court of Jefferson County, Kentucky.
During the fall of 1961 and the winter and spring of 1963, she was restored to operating condition and renamed Belle of Louisville.