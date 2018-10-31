The Quad-Cities has been home to many violent crimes and macabre deaths. Some, like the misadventures of John Looney, and the murders of Adrienne Reynolds and Joyce Klindt, have brought us national attention.
Nor are we without tales of other horrors, especially of ghosts and ghouls!
We have become the center of many horrific haunted houses, including Terror at Skellington Manor, home to many spooky animatronics, demented dolls, displaced ghosts, and who dares to know what else?
We even have professional and literary ghosts. Our building on Second Avenue Rock Island where I worked at a law firm was supposedly haunted. I remember working alone on the top floor one Sunday during a terrible windstorm. I was determined to ride it out, and then windows that hadn’t been opened started slamming shut! For me, it was exit, stage left!
One of our most famous ghosts is the ghost from Augustana’s House on the Hill, once the mansion of the Frederick Weyerhaeuser lumber family and home to beloved Dean Betsey Brodahl.
The protective spirit is allegedly Apollonia Weyerhaeuser Davis, a daughter of the Weyerhaeuser family. Apollonia was the last family member to reside there until she died in 1953.
Some of the ghostly happenings associated with the House on the Hill spirits include locked doors suddenly hanging ajar, antiques moved and rearranged, and water running from faucets that weren’t turned on before.
Sometimes, doors won’t open at all, and radios suddenly turn on, serenading anyone there to visit and entertaining any phantom guests. In fact, paranormal investigators who visited the Weyerhaeuser Mansion claim to have found evidence of supernatural visitors.
Some of the legends concerning Apollonia came from late Dean Betsey Brodahl. One tale is that Dean Betsey felt a cool breeze when she was inside the house when all the windows were closed. It wasn’t central air conditioning, either!
Frederick, the Weyerhaeuser patriarch, was a German immigrant who came to the United States in 1856. He and his wife Sarah Elizabeth eventually had seven children. With his brother-in-law Frederick C.A. Denkmann, Weyerhaeuser founded the Weyerhaeuser and Denkmann Lumber Company, now the Weyerhaeuser Lumber Company. Their new business soon prospered. Both men are now buried in Chippiannock Cemetery.
The house, built in 1865, was remodeled many times over the years. It eventually became a 25-room mansion. Today, the house is furnished and as it would have been during the 1880s.
The House on the Hill is not the only Augustana site reported to be haunted. Andreen Hall, Old Main, Bergendoff Hall and Swanson Commons all have their own ghost stories.
As a student and former instructor of the college, I spent many late winter evenings working on the third floor of Old Main, studying among the stacks of Denkmann Library, walking along The Slough Path in the cool twilight of an autumn evening.
Often, the howling wind sounded human, and cold air chilled an old classroom with closed windows. Footsteps clattered on the old steps of the library stacks, and in the dim corridors of the basement, lights would twinkle and go out. On the paths leading to The Slough, and along the slough itself, I would hear twigs snap, or at least that’s what I told myself was snapping. Who really knows?
Since my Augie days, many friends, family, alumni, and professors have entered the spirit realm, including Dean Betsey, Dr. Bergendoff, my mother and my Uncle George.
Perhaps they are somewhere chuckling with Apollonia Weyerhaeuser Davis and the other Augustana ghosts, at our fears of what goes bump in the night.
Or maybe, they sit vigil in that other place of phantoms, protecting us from, we know not what!?
Happy Halloween!