A few weeks ago, I suggested here that if irreversible loss of brain activity, including that of the brain stem, is indicative of the end of the life of an individual human being, Might there not also be a case to be made for saying that the beginning of brain activity during fetal development marks the beginning of the life of an individual human being?
Not surprisingly, there were several readers who did not agree with that. Most of them typically argued that the life of an individual human being begins at conception when an egg and a sperm unite, combining the genetic material they carry. As one widely read Roman Catholic theologian put it several years ago, “The positive argument for conception is that at conception the new being receives the genetic code.”
It is frequently stated that each individual has a unique genotype (genetic code). That sounds great. The only problem is that it isn’t always true.
Identical twins start from the same egg and the sperm. Early in the development process, the developing cluster of cells that started with a single egg and a single sperm sometimes divides into two separate clusters of cells, the result being identical twins, who share the same genotype.
It is for this reason that some theologians and philosophers, among them Thomas Shannon, a Roman Catholic who taught at Worcester Polytechnic Institute for a number of years, suggest that it is unrealistic to talk about the presence of an individual human being until the time for twinning has passed.
There are other reasons as well that the view that the life of an individual human being begins at the time of conception is difficult to defend.
Suppose, for example, that Smith, who didn’t happen to be wearing a helmet while riding his motorcycle, suffers severe traumatic head injuries. When the ambulance arrives, he is not breathing and his heart has stopped beating. At the nearest hospital trauma center, the physician on duty determines that continued efforts to resuscitate him are futile and that death has occurred.
It so happens that Smith was carrying an organ donor card, and his heart is transplanted to Jones, who is not likely to survive if he does not receive an organ transplant. Happily, the organ transplant is successful and Jones recovers to lead an active life.
So now we have Smith’s heart, which has his genotype, beating away in Jones’ body. Does this mean that Smith is still alive? Most would say that while Smith’s heart is still alive, Smith himself is deceased.
But if the fertilized egg with a unique human genotype is an individual human being, why would one not say the same thing about Smith’s heart?
One answer that those who believe that the life begins at the time of conception give to this conundrum is to say that that fertilized egg is a whole organism whereas Smith’s transplanted heart is only part of an organism.
This gets those who believe that life begins at the time of conception painted into a corner rather quickly. If one must be a whole organism with a human genotype to be a human being, does this mean that someone who has had her or his tonsils or appendix taken out is no longer a living human being? I know a lot of folks who would take sharp exception to that suggestion.
A more plausible response to the question of why Smith’s heart should not be considered an individual human being is to suggest that the fertilized egg has the potential of developing into a fully developed human being with cognitive abilities whereas Smith’s heart does not.
The problem here is that those who make this argument are no longer suggesting that the life of an individual human being begins at conception. Rather they have shifted the argument and are suggesting that because the fertilized egg has the potential (if all goes well) of developing into a fully developed human being, it should be treated as if it were an individual human being.
The bottom line in all of this is that while there are a number of strongly held views on this matter, there are no easy answers to the question of when the life of an individual human being begins.