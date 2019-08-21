Many famous men have worn a mustache, from Tom Selleck to Yosemite Sam. Even Jimmy Buffet sings about having a "Pencil Thin Mustache.”
I am not sure if I am even saying the word mustache correctly. Agatha Christie called Hercule Poirot's mustache “moustaches.” Why plural? I don’t know. It can also be spelled differently and all would be correct. Mustache, moustache, mustachio and mustachios.
Most men can grow a mustache. It is easy: don’t shave from below your nose to your upper lip. After that anything goes. Some men kind of grow a mustache, but prefer the look of adding a beard that looks like a three-day growth of facial hair. Corinne tells me it is the style today. I just call it lazy. I think these men just can’t make up their minds what they want to do. Clean shaven or beard?
As you can tell by my picture, I have a mustache. It is white. However I decided to take it one step further. I now have a handlebar mustache. Now this did not happen overnight. I did research on how to grow and maintain a handlebar mustache.
All of a sudden my world is full of experts on how to grow and maintain a mustache. There are thousands of sites. They tell me to just let it grow, trim it, never trim it, how to train it, what to use on it to keep its form. It is overwhelming, and it is just a mustache. Decisions, decisions.
I have a friend who has a mustache. I will call him Mike because that is his name. He told me that he takes his mustache with him wherever he goes. That seemed right.
I asked Mike about his mustache. Why did he have it? When did he begin to grow it? How long has he had it? And other questions I thought I would never ask someone about their mustache. Again, this was all research.
I now wear my handlebar mustache in public. I am following Mike’s advice and taking it with me. I even take my little comb with me just in case it begins to lose its shape. People look at me a little differently now.
Guys with mustaches nod as we pass by each other. Some say, “Nice 'stache.” Others I assume are just speechless. M
en with full beards also nod as if we are in a secret club. Guys with three-day growths say to themselves, “Why can’t I make up my mind. He did?”
I guess it is time to stop this rambling and move on. I believe I have exhausted the subject.
I’ll leave you with this anonymous quote: “A man once said, ‘All you need in this life is ignorance and confidence, then success is sure.’ Mark Twain, you know had a fine mustache. Men of wisdom do.”
Nuff said.