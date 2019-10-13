When I was going through officer training in the Navy a number of years ago, our company officer was a chief warrant officer who had served in a maintenance division aboard the battleship U.S.S. Missouri (now anchored in Pearl Harbor.)
The chief warrant officer recounted an occasion when the ship’s commanding officer visited the ship’s maintenance area on an informal inspection tour.
When the ship’s commanding officer saw a seaman working on a vacuum cleaner, he asked what was wrong with it. After the seaman explained what the problem was, the ship’s commanding officer quipped, “Throw it overboard!”
A few minutes later, the chief warrant officer heard a “kerplunk” as the sailor threw the vacuum cleaner overboard. The chief warrant officer, who had signed for the vacuum cleaner, had to account for it. After considering various explanations, he reported that it was thrown overboard by order of the commanding officer.
As the chief warrant officer told the story, the ship’s commanding officer was just trying to be funny. However, the seaman mistook the quip for an order, the result being the consignment of the vacuum cleaner to Davy Jones’ Locker.
The point to be underscored here is that those in positions of authority ought to be careful when cracking one-liners because what was intended to be a joke can very easily be mistaken for an order by those who report to that person.
I recently thought of this story when some of President Donald Trump’s Republican supporters claimed that he was just joking when he asked China to investigate Joe Biden and his son. Now I don’t know whether Trump was joking or not, but if he was, that doesn’t make what he said any less alarming.
The simple fact of the matter is that there are some things about which individuals in positions of authority should not crack jokes. The result can be disastrous. The loss of a vacuum cleaner is a relatively minor matter. An invitation to a foreign country to become involved in our political processes is not a minor matter, regardless of whether it was an invitation that was intended or simply an attempted joke.
In short, some things are best left unsaid. That is true both with respect to Trump’s recent China comment and his recent comments with respect to Syria. The latter are deeply alarming and appear to reflect a very significant change in U.S. policy.
I am with Trump’s GOP critics who take sharp exception to his apparent decision to pull back U.S. forces and stand by while Turkey attacks our Kurdish allies, who have played a crucial role in the fight against ISIS.
Among those who are critical of Trump’s decision is Nikki Haley, who served as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations from 2017 to 2018. “We must always have the backs of our allies,” she stated. “Leaving them to die is a big mistake.”
Trump has responded to this criticism by tweeting, “As I have stated strongly before, and just to reiterate, if Turkey does anything that I, in my great and unmatched wisdom, consider to be off limits, I will totally destroy and obliterate the Economy of Turkey (I’ve done it before!)”
What this means is anyone’s guess. And in talking about his “great and unmatched wisdom” is he just joking? Or does he really mean it? I don’t have the slightest idea. All that I can say is that both options are equally scary.
The bottom line is that both Trump and our nation would be better off if he would tweet less and think more about what he is saying and doing.