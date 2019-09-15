CHARLESTON, S.C. -- Once upon a time, Mark Sanford might have been a contender, but there's too much water under the bridges that stretch from this city of steeples to his erstwhile home on Sullivan's Island.
The disgraced former governor and congressman announced that he's running against Donald Trump for the 2020 Republican nomination. The third challenger to toss his hat into the wishing well of magical thinking, Sanford says he plans to talk about the skyrocketing debt, tariffs, trade and tone.
You can just see it: The boyish Sanford going toe to toe with the swamp-menacing Trump. It would be worth the price of a ticket. Trump's other GOP opponents, Bill Weld and Joe Walsh, may as well grab one while they last.
Recent commentary from conservatives has been dripping with so much honey you don't know whether to build a hive or kill the drones.
The narrative-shmarrative is that Sanford is an old-school Republican whose concerns are focused on a strong, bootstrap economy and, well, that's about it so far. Also, he believes in climate change and legal immigration because, what life form other than Trump's most fervent supporters doesn't?
Further to Sanford's coronation as GOP savior, according to Republican strategist Liz Mair in The New York Times, he's a bigger threat to Trump than his co-challengers because he was never a "Never Trumper." Unlike Walsh and Weld Sanford appears to be uninterested in making the race all about Trump, even though Trump's anti-endorsement in 2018 led to Sanford's congressional primary defeat.
Plus, she worte, Sanford is more "nuanced." Perhaps she was thinking of the subtle differences between Argentina and the Appalachian Trail, where in 2009 then-Gov. Sanford said he'd be hiking for a few days but instead found himself in South America with his mistress?
Mair insists that the tryst was "the least-scandalous scandal in modern political history" because, after all, he only had an "extramarital affair because he fell in love and got engaged to the woman."
This confection would be news to South Carolinians who were appalled by his deceit and repulsed by his weepy news conference to confess his sins. Such a cavalier dismissal of a family betrayal would also be news to ex-wife Jenny Sanford, who wrote a book, "Staying True" about it.
Pick up "The Speechwriter," by Barton Swaim, a Sanford speechwriter. It's hilariously funny and a poignant memoir of a tenure of absurdity.
It is absolutely true that Sanford, 59, is a time-tested conservative on budgetary matters. As governor, Sanford was such a budget cruncher that he brought two baby pigs, one under each arm, to the statehouse to make his point about -- get it? -- pork.
It is quite possible that many Americans don't care what Sanford did in his personal life, but the "Luv Guv's" philandering meanderings were public matters by virtue of two facts: The highest-ranking official of the state lied about his whereabouts and was unreachable. He slipped the reins of government and followed his passion.
It's not the economy, it's character. Only someone as despicable as Trump could make a man like Sanford palatable.
Sanford's well-reasoned concerns about the unfathomable debt, his low-key style and cool Southern manner might have made him a terrific presidential candidate in another time, especially alongside his tough, accomplished wife and central-casting sons. But that time has passed.