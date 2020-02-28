Sanders stirring up a sense of déjà vu

If this field remains splintered, the Democrats will soon find it's Sanders or nobody: Either Sanders wins the nomination outright or comes close enough that his angry supporters torpedo the nominee, assuring Trump's victory. If Tuesday night's dynamic holds, Democrats are on their way to opposing Trump with a 78-year-old socialist who recently suffered a heart attack, who has had nice things to say about nasty regimes around the world, and who has a $60 trillion spending plan without the means to pay for it.

Sanders' opponents sounded the alarm.

"Not only is this a way to get Donald Trump reelected," said Buttigieg. "We got a House to worry about. We got a Senate to worry about."

Said Bloomberg: "If you keep on going, we will elect Bernie. Bernie will lose to Donald Trump. And Donald Trump and the House and the Senate and some of the statehouses will all go red."

Yet the candidates couldn't rise above their squabbles.

They vied to produce the best anti-Sanders barb. "Can anybody in this room imagine moderate Republicans going over and voting for him?" asked Bloomberg. Buttigieg accused Sanders of having "nostalgia for the revolution politics of the '60s."