After the loss of “Bootsie,” as we called her, I later decided that I was to be a doctor.
Polio in the 1940s and 1950s was a dread disease. It was and still is a scourge in some countries of the world.
Until the 1950s, polio created a scary time in the warmer months of the year in America. Swimming pools were closed, movie theaters were avoided, and parent kept their children at home as much as possible.
In 1953 Jonas Salk developed a vaccine to prevent polio. This was extensively distributed and injected which led to a rapidly decreasing number of polio cases in this country. In 1962, Albert Sabin introduced an oral vaccine that was also effective against polio.
There were a decreasing number of cases until 1979 when the last case of polio was diagnosed in the USA.
In 1985, Rotary wanted to immunize children outside the U.S. The Philippines was selected because it was a fairly well isolated region. After a year, the number of cases of polio rapidly decreased.
In 1988, Rotary started an effort to eradicate polio in the entire world. Over time, Rotary was joined by UNICEF, the World Health Organization the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and finally the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.
From then on, polio eradication rapidly decreased the number of cases. In 2019, there are fewer than 100 cases worldwide instead of 1,000 cases per day in 1985.
Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Nigeria continue to be countries where eradication has not been achieved, mostly because of tribal influence and concern of some parents about the vaccine actually causing the disease. The value of immunizations is not appreciated in many countries.
National Immunization Days are conducted from time to time in many of the countries in the third world. During NIDs hundreds of thousands of children are immunized in a single day.
Rotarians have donated nearly $2 billion to the eradication effort. The Gates Foundation has donated $500 million as it recognizes that the Rotary Foundation is one of the most effective organizations to administer programs with more than 90% of donated funds going directly to the programs.
My personal knowledge of polio was in 1948 when both my sister and I were home from school with fever, muscle aches and were very tired. The family doctor made a house call and diagnosed both of us with polio.
I slowly got better but Bootsie did not. Problems with breathing developed for which she was hospitalized locally. Eventually she was sent to St. Francis Hospital in Peoria. A few days later, she died in an iron lung.
That experience was such that I made a decision to study medicine, a course from which I never wavered.
Thursday, Oct. 24, was World Polio Day. This date was chosen because on that day Dr. Salk introduced the first effective polio vaccine.
For those in this area who would like to donate to Polio eradication, find and contact a Rotary Club in the Quad-Cities area.