I was raised in a Republican family. I am old enough to remember when Dwight D. Eisenhower was elected to the highest office in the country. I continue to view him as one of the greatest presidents ever to occupy the Oval Office.
As am I, Eisenhower was a fiscal conservative who believed that the federal government ought to act in a fiscally responsible manner. He liked to refer to himself as a “progressive conservative.”
He was an internationalist who believed in the value of alliances and international cooperation, as do I, and made efforts to slow down the arms race.
Though Eisenhower receives very little credit for it, he played a key role in the civil rights movement. In his first State of the Union address, he stated, “I propose to use whatever authority exists in the office of the president to end segregation in the District of Columbia, including the Federal Government, and any segregation in the Armed Forces.” (President Harry S. Truman had begun desegregating the armed forces, though progress was slow; Eisenhower changed that.)
When Arkansas Gov. Orval Faubus refused to comply with the Supreme Court’s Brown v. Board of Education decision, which mandated the integration of schools, Eisenhower federalized the Arkansas National Guard and sent in the 101st Airborne Division to protect the nine African American students who wished to attend Little Rock Central High School.
Martin Luther King, Jr., sent Eisenhower a letter of appreciation in which he stated, “The overwhelming majority of southerners, Negro and white, stand firmly behind your resolute action to restore law and order in Little Rock.”
There is a long list of other Republicans for whom I have had, and continue to have, respect and admiration. Among them is Sen. Everett McKinley Dirksen, who served as Senate minority leader from Jan. 3, 1959, until his death Sept. 7, 1969. He understood the value of bipartisanship and played a key role in writing and passing the Civil Rights Acts of 1964 and 1968.
Another Republican I respect and admire is John Danforth of Missouri, who served three terms in the United States Senate (1976-1995.) A lawyer and an Episcopal priest, he is a person of absolute integrity.
My list also includes Tom Railsback, who represented our district in the U.S. House for eight terms (1967-1983.) He served on the House Judiciary Committee, where he made a courageous decision to vote for one of the articles of impeachment of President Richard M. Nixon, one of only six Republicans to do so. Tom now lives in Idaho. I remain in touch with him via Facebook.
Having mentioned Nixon, I need to say a few words about him. Because of his regrettable involvement in the Watergate scandal, he is not on my list of respected and admired Republicans. At the same time, he does deserve substantial credit for some significant achievements. Unfortunately, the Watergate debacle tends to overshadow them.
What few realize today is that Nixon played a significant role in environmental protection. He was a conservative who believed in conserving (as am I). It was during his administration that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) was established. He was the president who signed the Clean Air Act of 1970 and the Endangered Species Act of 1973. Some consider him one of the two presidents (the other being Theodore Roosevelt, also a Republican) who did the most to protect our environment.
Fiscal responsibility. Integrity. A commitment to justice, including civil rights. Practical approaches to environmental protection. This is the legacy of the Republican Party with which I once strongly identified.
Today, all of that is gone. The Republican Party has become the party of Donald Trump, a person who tells so many lies that it is hard to keep track of them all. A person who in his zeal to push through tax cuts that disproportionately benefit the wealthy abandoned any pretense of fiscal responsibility, the result being huge budget deficits that will come back to haunt us in years to come.
A person who is hell bent on getting rid of as many environmental regulations as possible, including measures favored by the automobile industry. A person with little, if any, compassion who turns almost every speaking opportunity into an occasion to talk about himself.
The Republican Party with which I once strongly identified no longer exists. For me, that is cause for great sadness.