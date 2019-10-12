Two boilers on the Lansing, a packet steamboat, blew up on May 13, 1867 while the boat was sitting at the wharf in Hampton. After the thunderous crash wrecked the top half of the boat, passengers on the deck were left half-naked, scalded and/or burned. The pilot was thrown across Hampton and killed. The clerk’s body was blown across the Mississippi River and found in Iowa.
The boat was owned by Rambo & Son of LeClaire, Iowa. The Lansing was handling railroad passengers between Port Byron, Rock Island and Davenport over the upper rapids. “Last year she ran in connection with the railroad from Dubuque to Savanna," said the Rock Island Argus. “It is only during this season that the Lansing has been running to this city.”
“The boats boilers were of the tubular pattern, now generally rejected by good steamboat men, we are told, prohibited from being used on the lower river,” said the Rock Island Argus.
“The explosion was terrible, its great force destroying everything in its way," the paper said. "People of Hampton opened their homes to help the survivors. Dr. Vincent was unremitting in his attentions to the wounded.
“Miss Julia Chamberlin, Hampton music teacher, was on the boat going to Port Byron, where she had a class,” said the Argus.
"She and Mrs. Strong, Davenport, were standing at the extreme after part of the boat and both escaped unhurt. They were sent down to this city in a carriage by Mr. Heagy. Miss Chamberlin brought us many particulars of the accident."
Peter Oliphant, Davenport, was seriously injured with a broken shoulder blade and a scalded face and shoulder. Mrs. Richardson, Davenport. had a scalded leg. Alex W. Powell, Ottawa, was badly injured in the stomach. Mrs. Logan, Cordova, was cut on the head and bruised in the face.
John J. Kneedler, steward at the Rodman House in Hampton, was blown over 300 feet into a vacant lot near the home of B. Smitel. He walked to the house and complained of pain in his back. His right arm was badly scalded. His left ear and a portion of his forehead were injured.
Five dead bodies were recovered: George White, pilot; LeClaire; James Tracy, Hampton, firemen; Wm. Wassesigher, Fort Madison, Iowa, cook; Wm. H. Heab, Colona; W.A. Noblee, Burlington, Iowa. The bodies were considerably mangled and scalded. A coroner’s inquest was called by Lucius Wells, Esq, Hampton.
Officers of the boat were Capt. H.M. Huges; l.H. Stein, clerk; Frank Campbell, mate; Robert Allen pilot; John C. Bromley, engineer. Allen had apparently left the boat due to the death of a child and was replaced by George White.
One resident of Hampton said that money from the explosion blew all over the yards.
“There were various opinions as to the cause of the accident,” said the Rock Island Argus. “We have but one opinion regarding this: carelessness, ignorance and incompetency. There is too great leniency in this country towards those who undertake to transport passengers. They should be held absolutely accountable to the perfect safety of all who trust themselves to their care.”
“The boilers were of iron and the water gauge was faulty," said Charles Russell in his book “A Rafting on the Mississip’.”
“The engines were normally of the horizontal noncondensing type, taking ‘high-pressure’ steam from firetub boilers," Russel wrote. "The boilers were forward on the main deck beneath two tall stacks which stood abreast in front of the pilot house. Sometimes it was possible after the event of an explosion on a steamboat to learn why boilers exploded; sometimes no human ingenuity could cope with that problem. Sometimes the boilers exploded while the boat was soberly and dutifully making its way along, sometimes they blew up while the boat was lying peacefully at the levee, and both varieties seemed for a long time equally mysterious."
(The Argus and Russell’s book did not agree on the name of the pilot and others on the boat. I chose to use the names as listed in the newspaper.)