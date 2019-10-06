Things are moving too fast. We are being overwhelmed with fast-developing news about the impeachment process. The facts are simple: the president asked a foreign country to give him help for the 2020 election. With or without a quid pro quo, that’s a crime. Everything else is detail.
What is puzzling is that Donald Trump himself provided the evidence in an edited version of the famous telephone call, somehow thinking that it was harmless. He was advised not to do it, but trusted his own judgment. Throughout his life, that has proven to be a mistake.
Those in the president’s orbit who understand the law are moving to shield themselves from the inevitable fallout. All of this is occurring in the early stages of a hotly contested election campaign in which passion will trample reason -- as it always does.
Meanwhile, the planet heats up and no meaningful action is taken to halt it. We see the predictions made 40 years ago by scientists in the oil industry coming true at a faster rate than foreseen, yet the political circus eclipses it all.
At a time when the world should be coming together to deal with our common problems, nations and factions within them are pulling further apart. Democracies around the globe are turning to dictators who stoke primitive tribalism to accumulate power for purely personal gain.
England and the United States, the great bastions of democracy, are led by oddly-twinned entertainers with no sure grasp of how government works, mistaking service of their own egos for the national interest.
Average citizens, justly outraged by their representatives who serve the healthy few to the detriment of all others, turn their anger against the helpless or those who would work to right those wrongs, seduced by the manipulation of television and social media.
That all sounds pretty grim -- and it is. But the instruments are at hand for repairing the damage done the earth and all the creatures who inhabit it. What it takes is a commitment to bridging our differences and working together for the common good. Easy to say; hard to do when the weight of money pushes the other way.
And yet, life goes on. There are distractions aplenty to divert us and to preserve an appearance of normality. It is only when the carousel breaks down that we address the wreckage.
You have free articles remaining.
It took the devastating Great Depression of the 30s to shake us into turning government into an instrument of the people rather than the privileged. Do we have to hit bottom before looking up?
What we are counting on is that the structures of government can withstand the assault of the past three years and be turned to serve our needs; that capitalism can be reformed without a violent revolution; that -- and this is the tough one -- we can start thinking of all the world as one common home with one common people.
I know this sounds gloomy, but one can’t escape the fact that we are in a mess. We are dealing with pollution at many levels: not only of air, soil, and water, but politics and social mores as well. Religion could help, but it is too often used as a hammer rather than a means of healing.
Human evolution works, not only in individuals, but in society as well. We have migrated from a people closely bound by family ties and customs into a restless population of self-regarding individuals. We must find a means of reconnecting with each other across barriers of the past.
From the beginning, we declared this nation to be one in which diversity would thrive under the rule of law. That rule also assumed established norms of political and social conduct. That was a very good idea which has been tested by everything from incivility to civil war.
It has been placed under great strain by the failure of capitalism to work to everyone’s advantage and a tendency to be duped by demagogues. But it’s still a great idea.
The thing to do now is to stop and assess our real priorities and find honest, practical means of achieving them. This planet is a beautiful place, well worth tending. It’s also the only one we have.
We humans are fallible, but also industrious and inventive; capable of kindness, even great generosity of spirit. It is not a time to falter or despair, but to get to work, putting our house in order. It’s worth the effort.