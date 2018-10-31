Republican State Sen. Neil Anderson has stood with Gov. Bruce Rauner time and time and time again. That’s a fact. That’s the record.
Yet in this campaign, Neil Anderson is trying to make voters believe he’s a Democrat.
Voters have been fooled by him, his partners and this act before.
Sen. Anderson, those tricks won’t work in Rock Island County this time. You are a Republican running alongside Rauner who has made it a No. 1 priority to eliminate unions and the rights they have.
As Rock Island County Democratic Party chair, I have received numerous phone calls from residents who have heard this firsthand from Neil Anderson.
The concerned citizens say that Anderson tries to convince Democratic voters that he’s actually a Democrat — even though he’s running alongside Rauner on the Republican ticket.
The truth is, Anderson votes against working men and women 60 percent of the time and voted against women making their own health care decisions 100 percent of the time.
But Anderson has accomplished something even worse during this campaign: He is hiding behind seniors and those dealing with end-stage terminal illness to try to win votes by smearing an outstanding public servant — Gregg Johnson.
Neil Anderson, you should be ashamed of yourself for turning Hope Creek into a political football. In the 30 years I’ve been involved in local politics I’ve never seen a political maneuver as low, as disappointing and as disrespectful to the seniors that Hope Creek is meant to serve.
Voters deserve integrity and honesty in their public officials, which is why they will choose Democrat Gregg Johnson on Nov. 6.