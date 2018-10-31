Growing up in the Illinois Quad-Cities, I remember that living in a border county was never an issue. Each city on both sides of the river was able to attract new businesses and keep existing ones. Both sides of the river had equal residential growth and people would argue with pride which side of the river was best to live on.
But 30 years of failed policies in our state and county leadership brought us burgeoning state deficits, unsustainable pensions, and businesses crossing the river to Iowa. We have to send Springfield and the entire state a message that we are never giving up on our home. That’s why we have to send Sen. Neil Anderson back to Springfield to keep fighting for us!
Anderson has worked to ensure that living-wage jobs stay here and worked to rebuild our business climate. He knows we need to cut job-killing regulations so we can grow our economy.
Anderson has said “No more!” to Mike Madigan’s regime of reckless, special-interest spending and will hold the line on more taxes. Anderson has been endorsed by education and law enforcement organizations. Anderson’s opponent has promised to fight to raise your taxes with a new graduated income tax. Illinois truly has a spending problem, not a revenue problem.
Anderson has been an independent and strong voice for Illinois’ 36th District. Neil fought for the people of the area during his first term; saving Exelon nuclear plant from being shuttered. This plant closing would have had serious effects on Rock Island County with the loss of 800-plus jobs, the loss of dependable energy, and the loss of revenue from the county’s largest property taxpayer. Anderson is a candidate we can trust to go to Springfield and fight for all of us.
Neil is a true public servant — not a politician. He is a Moline firefighter and paramedic, putting his life on the line every day. He knows that being your senator means serving all people in our district and not special interests that have taken Illinois for a ride.
Neil knows holding elected office means serving the people, not himself. That’s why he has pushed for term limits for all legislators and does not accept the legislator health care and pensions that are given to legislators on the taxpayers’ backs.
Anderson is the strong advocate our district needs in the Illinois Senate. Please join with me and let’s send Neil Anderson back to Springfield.