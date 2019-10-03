I am disappointed in our local paper that they are pushing a predetermined narrative rather than providing all the facts to the public.
This paper has repeated a criticism that six officials have resigned from the City of Moline, but fails to give any context to those statements including a promotion, a retirement, and even this paper’s praise of a process that led to two of those “resignations.”
First, Ray Forsythe, the former economic development director, took a promotion as the city manager of Washington, Ill.
Second, Kathy Carr retired from the city after over 30 years of service and in fact she has been temporarily hired back in a consulting role to assist the city with this year's budget. Clearly, no ill will there.
The paper clearly knew these facts as reported on March 26 and April 17 so I can only assume this was a conscious effort to bend the facts to meet a predetermined narrative.
Next, the paper mentions the resignation of the two in-house attorneys and fails to give any context to these departures but seems to have amnesia to its own editorial.
In an effort to find efficiencies in the city, the council discovered that there were only three other cities our size in Illinois that had a full-time in-house attorney, and Moline was the only one with four full-time legal staff. We decided to hire an outside consultant to analyze this, which was lauded by the editorial board at the time when it stated, “We applaud the city's efforts ... to ensure taxpayers get the services they need for the best price, including whether it's better to rely more heavily on the expertise of outside counsel.” (March 3).
Soon thereafter, the two in-house attorneys both announced that they had taken positions elsewhere before the analysis could be completed. For the paper to now decry their leaving the city as proof of an issue of poor governance is disingenuous at best.
You have free articles remaining.
So that leaves the discussion of the two city administrators who left. Let me start with the resignation of Doug Maxiener. I can give one very clear example of where the council's goals of keeping taxes low were divergent from those of Mr. Maxiener, and from my standpoint eventually resulted in a bridge too far. Last fall Mr. Maxiener proposed a budget that included a 2.5% increase in the levy without the consultation of any elected officials. I told Mr. Maxiener, it was contrary to what the majority of the council told him and would bring bad press.
He declined and decided to present the tax increase anyway. Once presented, the council immediately voted to reject his proposal and move forward with reducing taxes but of course this paper’s headline the next day was “Proposed Moline budget includes 2.5% property tax increase” (Oct. 16, 2018). Many still believe that Moline raised the property tax rate last year when we actually reduced the property tax rate. These differing approaches created a gap that could not be bridged.
As for Lisa Kotter, council was obligated by her employment contract to do an employee evaluation last month and feedback was given by the entire council. After the review, I did speak with Ms. Kotter about it, but she did not discuss her intention to resign and she has not contacted me since.
The city can’t comment specifically on a former employee's personnel files or reviews (and we are likewise prohibited by state law from providing those written records); however, from my point of view, it was not a good fit, and that was not likely to change, so it was better to part ways sooner than later. Contrary to any rumors that are out there, I can personally assure the public that there was nothing nefarious in her service to the city.
Next I’d like to address the narrative of non-responsiveness. I can assure you I did call Sarah Hayden (“reporter”), back in a timely manner every time she called me, and in fact, I called her more times than she called me this past week, a fact that was clearly ignored by Ms. Hayden because it didn’t fit her predetermined narrative. I’m still waiting for a call back from my last two messages I left for her last week. I’ve asked the editorial board to check their own phone records and print a retraction once that is complete.
The job of city administrator in a city the size of Moline, with a council that is fiscally responsible and expects accountability and excellence is not easy. Selecting the right person for that job is a very important responsibility and the council is dedicated to getting it right.
Let me assure you that I and, I am confident, the rest of the council, will do everything in our power under the law to effectively represent the residents of Moline in a transparent and effective way.