While much of the country was watching Bob Mueller’s congressional testimony last Wednesday, I was anxiously awaiting the result of a major operation. It was a serous and delicate procedure from which a full recovery was unlikely.
It was all my fault. After years of becoming more and more dependent on my computer, I fell for a major scam. I had been rebuffing them for years, but finally dropped my guard.
The attack came at a providential time. I was aware that my computer was getting slower and thinking of sending for the MacMan. I was watching a brief science video moving at glacial speed with repetitive stops, when the screen suddenly announced that I was being hacked. Apple was coming to the rescue.
I called the number and was drawn into a long and exquisitely structured scam from someone who claimed to be an Apple technician. He demonstrated in great detail how my site had been compromised, due to the fact that my firewall wasn’t working.
Understand, I know nothing about computers, the internet, and suchlike; but neither do I understand how radio and television work, despite a 70-year career in both. I rely on technicians and this fellow seemed to be the real deal. I had assumed the firewall was permanent (it is); but he advised me that its use had to be renewed at certain intervals, and displayed a lengthy, detailed graph of my usage, ending in recent hacks by illegal users.
After we had negotiated the renewal, he passed me off to PCfix for the repair. I sat on the line with him for some 45 minutes while he went through line after line of various sites and services.
At the end, an invoice came to my email address and a notice that PCfic would send me a customer survey on line and also follow up with a phone call. They wanted to ascertain my satisfaction with their service. (They are as good as their word, in this single instance, but I have not responded to them in either form.)
A few hours later, following a chat with my son on the skill and prevalence of hackers, I decided to check with Apple to ask if 855-233-2945 was one of their numbers. It wasn’t. I quickly called the MacMan and the credit card company to, respectively, undo the harm and recover the money. Neither is a simple task, especially the former.
After a long stay in the operating room, the computer is back in service. The tricky part was getting the Sophos anti-viral site back and running. Unfortunately, there remains a lasting trauma; my email address is no longer my own.
Trying to get Google to restore it to me is probably futile. Lord knows we tried. MacMan explained that they will check with the person now running it (someone named Nhung, I believe) who will assure them that I am the hacker and he -- or the group he works for -- is the proper owner.
This means that, if you want to complain about my comments, you should use the new address below. If you try donwooten29@gmail, your system may be compromised. I now have the doleful task of informing all the people who communicate with me that I am now a leper: personally cleansed, but capable of unwittingly infecting them.
I have long been critical of the internet. It is, without doubt, fast, convenient, and often of genuine value: fast and useful. But it is also an open highway for scurrilous people: not only subtle thieves, but also those who circulate fantasies masquerading as facts, trading on a person’s fears, anger, and lack of knowledge.
If you bite, as I did, it means changing credit cards, long-established modes of communication, and possible problems for friends who don’t deserve having similar trouble handed to them when they simply wanted to say “Hello.”
Moral: Never trust the Internet. It is a snake. No matter how skillfully you handle it, it can bite you.