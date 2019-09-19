If you think dealing with your local cable provider is hell, Medicare for All will be worse.
You call yourself a Democratic Socialist. You assure the American people that if we can only put Medicare for All in place, and get rid of the predatory private health insurance industry, our health-care costs will drop substantially, and the quality of care will be far better.
You are advocating creation of a health-care monopoly. It would be the biggest monopoly in the United States. Do you really believe your dream monopoly will be responsive to your individual needs? When you have a problem, will you be able to call customer assistance, and speak to somebody with willingness, power and incentive to deal with your complaint?
If you do, you've never dealt with your local internet, phone and cable providers, particularly one that has a virtual monopoly in your area.
What do you do if you are unhappy with your service? Let just imagine that you are reasonably happy paying for one of its packages. Then, one day, out of the blue, your rate is raised by 13 percent. When did your employer last give you a 13% pay raise?
When you call to see what can be done, after a modest wait, you get to speak to a "customer representative." You tell her you feel the new rate is unreasonable. She says it really isn't a new rate; it's just taking away a portion of your "customer loyalty discount."
You point out that it is still costing you $20 more per month. She says there is nothing she can do for you, but since you have been a customer for more than 30 years (you were charged $19.99 per month back in 1988), she'll refer you to a "customer loyalty representative."
After another modest wait, that representative finally picks up her phone. You repeat that you are unhappy about the price increase. She repeats that it really isn't a price increase; it's a loyalty discount decrease.
You point out that "loyalty" here seems to be a "one-way street." Your "reward" for being a "loyal customer" is being diminished. You're advised that loyalty discount will again decrease next month.
You have free articles remaining.
What happens if I drop my phone service to save money? If you change your service, you can get a new subscriber promotional discount, but it will only be good for one year. After that your rate will go up $20.
It seems bizarre that a new customer will pay less than a loyal customer and that your rate will continue to go up until all your loyalty discount goes bye-bye.
What about getting rid of channels you will never use in a thousand years? You probably lose channels that you do watch, your loyalty representative says.
You ask to speak to a supervisor. She insists a supervisor "will tell you exactly what I am telling you." You insist. She tells you all their lines are busy. You still insist. She tells you, "A supervisor's line just came open; I'll transfer you."
That line rings and rings. Eventually you get voice mail. You dutifully leave your name and number and briefly summarize the nature of your call. No one ever calls back.
Now imagine what happens when Medicare-for-All denies a drug or treatment for your 85-year-old parent. You call Medicare-for-All. And guess what's going to happen when Bernie answers? No, not that Bernie. This one is my representative's brother.
When you create a monopoly, you destroy all competition. When I have called my health insurance provider, I have always been treated with respect. I have sensed its representatives want to be helpful. They know that a dissatisfied customer can go to another health insurance provider.
But with your cable provider, it's their way or the highway. And with Bernie Sanders' Medicare-for-All, you probably will not even have the choice of opting out and going without insurance.
There'll be no highway.