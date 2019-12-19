MARX: 'I will never forget the face he gave me before I lost him in the smoke': A tragic fire in East Moline

His smile, I'm told, was loving, unique, and could light up a room.
He was a charmer, Mathew Torres was.
"I will never forget the face he gave me before I lost him in the smoke,'' Jordan Torres, 16, posted on his Facebook page, describing the horror he lived through Monday, trying to save his 9-year-old brother, Mathew, from a fire in their East Moline home.
Jordan barely escaped the blaze that destroyed his home and took his brother's life. His right leg was burned, and he has stitches from a cut received while he was breaking free from the smoke-filled home to get help for his little brother.
Mathew died Wednesday.
No family should experience a tragedy of this nature, the loss of a wonderful little boy. Elena Torres, a warm and loving mother, should be buying Mathew his Christmas outfit, not worrying about what he will wear when he is laid to rest.
"Elena is an extremely hard-working and dedicated mother,'' said Maria Ontiveros, president of Moline's Mercado on Fifth, who spent time with the Torres family two days before the tragedy. "After this tragic event, they need to be surrounded by the love and support of the community.''
A neighbor of the family tells me Jordan and Mathew were tight, older-brother, little-brother tight. Mathew, who had dark, curly, flowing locks, was Jordan's shadow, the way most little brothers operate.
Mathew was autistic, good in some settings, not as good in others, but Jordan was wonderful with his shadow, always looking out for his dude.
You have free articles remaining.
Mathew, I'm told, was forever happy, taking a sometimes strange and cold world at face value. He liked everyone and knew he had backup — Jordan — if things in his world got jumbled. Their relationship was one of love, trust and care.
"I miss my shadow,'' Jordan also posted.
The two slept in the basement of their East Moline home. It gets cold in most basements. Does in mine.
There was a space heater in that area of the Torres home, and it was cold Sunday night and into the early stages of Monday. The space heater where the big brother and little brother slept set a blanket on fire.
The fire's heat and smoke woke Jordan and Mathew. I can only imagine what ran through their minds, scrambling, dealing with the elements before them. The only way out was up.
In a heat- and smoke-filled home, Jordan did his best to get out of the house with his little brother, but the smoke separated the two brothers on the home's main floor. Jordan, fighting through the smoke, busted through a bedroom door and a window to free himself, dashed to a neighbor's house, and asked them to call 911 so rescuers could get Mathew.
When firefighters arrived, they went in both front and back doors. They found Mathew in a closet on the main floor.
Immediately they went to work treating the brothers: Jordan for his burns, cuts and smoke inhalation, and Mathew for a variety of serious issues. Both were taken to Genesis Medical Center Silvis. Mathew later was transferred to University of Iowa Hospitals.
And that is where the smiles stopped.
A GoFundMe account (at gofundme.com, titled East Moline family affected by fire or visit https://tinyurl.com/sw89ww9) has been set up by QCOMM911 dispatchers to assist the Torres family.
Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309 757 8388 or jmarx@qconline.com