MARX: I don't know what impeachment solved

* I have the same response today that I had 20 years ago when everyone was worrying about Y2K. "I ain't hidin' in no bunker.''

* My barber told me: "Think about this: The world's greatest barber (him) said he will never get the world's greatest haircut.''

* Herman Boone, The coach who inspired the movie "Remember the Titans,'' passed last week. I would have loved to have watched him work or picked his brain about coaching young people.

* "I was left unsupervised'' is my go-to line whenever I do something stupid.

* Rock bottom is spending 15 minutes trying to figure out what lotion hydrates best. I'll turn in my Man card.

* Modest and humility, sadly, are traits of the past.

* We all have that one friend who cannot get movie quotes correct, yet will still let them hang out.

* A friend said to me: "Mirrors don't lie, Slick. And lucky for you, they don't laugh.'' I love having people come back to the area for the holidays.

* My ability to remember the words from Bob Seger's "Turn the page'' far exceeds my ability to remember were I placed my shoes last night.

* If I didn't tell you then it's none of your business.