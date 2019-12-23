MARX: I don't know what impeachment solved

To the best of my knowledge:
* I don't know what impeaching Captain Combover in the House is going to solve other than to give the ridiculous number of "no chancers'' ammunition in their chase for a job they cannot — and will not — take from him. This act has galvanized his standing, embarrassed one party and proved nothing.
* Seriously, you all can keep your force, I don't need it to be with me.
* Nachos always look better than they taste.
* There should be a law as to how close you can stand to someone standing in line.
* Man buns make me laugh.
* It's a great call of any city on the local front wanting to eliminate pet stores.
* I eat like an unchaperoned kid at a birthday party.
* Humor is a baseball-hat-on-backward 20-something dispensing financial advice to his home-from-college buddies in a saloon.
* The best line I heard last week was a father saying to his son: "Be nice to me or I'll buy all five of your kids drums for Christmas.''
* A nice lady at a high school basketball game said: "The stuff that's better left unsaid is the stuff I usually blurt out first.''
* I have the same response today that I had 20 years ago when everyone was worrying about Y2K. "I ain't hidin' in no bunker.''
* My barber told me: "Think about this: The world's greatest barber (him) said he will never get the world's greatest haircut.''
* Herman Boone, The coach who inspired the movie "Remember the Titans,'' passed last week. I would have loved to have watched him work or picked his brain about coaching young people.
* "I was left unsupervised'' is my go-to line whenever I do something stupid.
* Rock bottom is spending 15 minutes trying to figure out what lotion hydrates best. I'll turn in my Man card.
* Modest and humility, sadly, are traits of the past.
* We all have that one friend who cannot get movie quotes correct, yet will still let them hang out.
* A friend said to me: "Mirrors don't lie, Slick. And lucky for you, they don't laugh.'' I love having people come back to the area for the holidays.
* My ability to remember the words from Bob Seger's "Turn the page'' far exceeds my ability to remember were I placed my shoes last night.
* If I didn't tell you then it's none of your business.
* The dude laying on the train whistle in Bettendorf every Thursday and Sunday about 10 p.m., and I need to have a sit down.
* My son is going to give up his positions of leadership in one of his clubs at school, does that mean I automatically get his job? Apparently that's the thinking for some when it comes to the Rock Island County Board.
* My body's check engine light is on everyday.
* Hayden Fry got more credit for being gracious and funny than he ever did for being one of the creative football minds of his era. The dude was way ahead of his time.
* Flirting with disaster should be the name of my autobiography.
John Marx can be reached at 309 757 8388 or jmarx@qconline.com
