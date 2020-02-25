Marcus: No sugarcoating Nevada results: It was Sanders blowout

WASHINGTON — There is no discounting the strength and significance of Vermont senator Bernie Sanders's victory Saturday night in the Nevada caucuses. For people like me, who would prefer to see anybody but Sanders as nominee, there is no sugarcoating the results. The polls had prepared us for a Sanders win in Nevada — just not one quite so resounding or broad-based.

Sanders claimed victories in Iowa and New Hampshire, but the first was contested and the second notably slim. In Iowa, Sanders won more of the popular vote — a shade over 2,000 more votes than former South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg, or 1.4 points — yet Buttigieg actually walked away with two more delegates. In New Hampshire, Sanders beat Buttigieg by fewer than 4,000 votes — 1.3 percentage points - but emerged with the same number of delegates.

Nevada was different. It was a Sanders blowout.

On Sunday morning, with a pathetic 60% of precincts reporting, Sanders had 46% of the delegates, trailed badly by former vice president Joe Biden with 19.6% and Buttigieg at 15.3%. Sanders skeptics could comfort themselves after Iowa and New Hampshire that the sum of the vote of his rivals far exceeded Sanders' support, underscoring the degree to which Democrats seemed to prefer a more moderate alternative. That argument was not available in Nevada.