Interesting intersection of news. As children conducted strikes for halting climate change here and around the world on Friday, the remnants of Tropical Storm Imelda, snaked up the nation’s midsection to refresh our drought-labeled land and remind us that the kids are on to something.
What was a blessing for our region was a Noah’s curse for southeast Texas. An unimaginable torrent, pouring in at over five inches an hour (that’s like standing under a waterfall), flooded families out of their homes, stranded motorists, and created a watery chaos over the entire area.
Parts of Houston got over 40 inches of water. As one meteorologist noted, that’s more than Southern California gets in three years. As one heart-breaking story of loss after another came up on cable TV, we had a sampling of the disaster’s human dimension. Our recent, historic flood did its damage slowly and steadily; Houston was drowned in a single day.
Of course, you have already seen and read the story. The question is, did you absorb the message? From now on, it just gets worse. The declining number of climate change deniers will continue to chalk it up to chance, but the chances are multiplying beyond normal variations in the weather.
The water in the Gulf of Mexico is over 80 degrees hot. At that temperature, any storm can pull up enormous amounts of water to dump as it rolls over land. The problem is that recent vortices are taking their time before setting off to the north and northeast. Rain gauges rise.
Water temperature is a factor that we often overlook. The warm gulf stream helped power Hurricane Dorian as it slid up the east coast. In the process of pulling up warm water, it enabled colder water underneath to well up to the surface. That helped keep the subsequent tropical storms offshore and from gaining strength.
Midweek, the Atlantic satellite showed six storms in various stages of development from just off the coast of Africa to the northern gulf. In addition, three tropical storms were churning up on Baja California and to the west. We’re right in the middle of the Hurricane Season and hoping the recent trend of Atlantic storms curving away toward Europe will continue. Don’t count on it.
Friday’s worldwide children’s strike to prompt action on climate change (joined by many adults) is, I fear, taken rather lightly by many as a publicity stunt or another children’s crusade; like the first, a footnote to history. In the tumult of other news, it can easily be overlooked.
After all, it was started by a then 15-year-old Swedish girl who decided to skip school to protest. What kid wouldn’t rather do that than study? But Greta Thunberg struck a responsive chord and the idea caught fire. As children in other countries joined in, adults started to pay attention.
Since she began her crusade, Greta has addressed the United Nations, Congress, and other political bodies. As we saw this past Friday, more and more are taking part. I don’t think there is any doubting her passion and determination. You can hear it in her voice:
“Our house is on fire. Adults keep saying: ‘We owe it to the young people to give them hope.’ But I don’t want your hope. I don’t want you to be hopeful. I want you to panic. I want you to feel the fear I feel every day. And then I want you to act. I want you to act as you would in a crisis. I want you to act as if our house is on fire. Because it is.
“I want people to unite behind the science ... And that is what we have to do right now.. I’m not the one we should be listening to. And I say that all the time. I say we need to listen to the scientists.”
Thunberg is well aware that some adults have a hard time taking her seriously. After all, what does a teenager know? She is conscious of the skepticism and talks straightforwardly about it to her companions:
“That happens all the time. That’s basically all I hear. The most common criticism I get is that I’m being manipulated and you shouldn’t use children in political ways, because that is abuse, and I can’t think for myself and so on. And I think that is so annoying! I’m also allowed to have a say -- why shouldn’t I be able to form my own opinion and try to change people’s minds?
“For way too long, the politicians and the people in power have gotten away with not doing anything to fight the climate crisis, but we will make sure that they will not get away with it any longer. We are striking because we have done our homework and they have not.”
Strong words; spot on. Something to think about as you watch the rain.