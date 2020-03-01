Lee: Let the healthcare market decide

Reams of paper have been wasted by those on opposite sides of this debate, contributing more to climate change and other environmental disasters than to elucidating the issues. Statistics can be cited by proponents of just about any position imaginable, without sorting out in any meaningful way the underlying issues.

One is reminded of the wag who once observed, “If all statisticians were laid end to end, that would be a good thing.”

Now I am not in any way suggesting that we get rid of all statisticians. Some of my best friends are statisticians, and they need to have something to do.

Rather what I am suggesting is that instead of engaging in never-ending thunderous rhetorical battles characterized more by hyperbole than by common sense, we ought to let the market sort this out.

So how would this work? It’s really quite simple: introduce a realistically and fairly priced public option that would allow those who are not currently covered by Medicare to buy into Medicare if they wish to do so. Then let the market handle it from there.