On Wednesday, we will be celebrating our nation’s birthday.
As we all know, the Second Continental Congress, meeting in Philadelphia, voted to declare independence from Great Britain on July 4, 1776. Except that is not when it happened.
On June 7, 1776, Richard Henry Lee of Virginia moved that “These United Colonies are, and of right ought to be, free and independent states.”
After considerable debate, which indicated that the proposal did not enjoy unanimous support, further discussion was postponed until July 1. When debate resumed, a majority of the delegates supported the measure.
In the hopes of getting a unanimous vote in favor of independence, the vote was delayed until the next day. On July 2, 1776, 12 of the 13 delegations voted for the resolution declaring independence from Great Britain, with the New York delegation, uncertain as to how their constituents would like them to vote, abstaining.
The next day, John Adams wrote in a letter to his wife, Abigail: “The second day of July, 1776, ... will be celebrated by succeeding generations as the great anniversary festival ... solemnized with pomp and parade, with shows, games, sports, guns, bells, bonfires, and illuminations, from one end of this continent to the other, from this time forward forevermore.”
Adams was right about the celebration but got the date wrong. So why do we celebrate our nation’s birthday on July 4, rather than on July 2?
While waiting for the vote to be taken, the Second Continental Congress appointed a committee of five to draft an explanation for the vote for independence, should the Lee resolution be approved: John Adams, Massachusetts; Benjamin Franklin,f Pennsylvania; Roger Sherman, Connecticut; Robert R. Livingston, New York; and Thomas Jefferson, Virginia.
Though Jefferson at age 33 was one of the youngest members of Congress, he was well-known for his writing skills and was selected to be the prime author of the document.
On June 28, the committee presented a draft of the document. After considerable discussion, there were some revisions in the draft.
For example, Jefferson’s original draft (which still exists) stated: “We hold these truths to be sacred & undeniable; that all men are created equal & independent, that from that equal creation they derive rights inherent & inalienable, among which are the preservation of life, & liberty, & the pursuit of happiness . . . .”
This was revised to read (some say at the suggestion of Franklin, though the historical record is unclear): “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness” – words that have reverberated through the halls of history.
So what happened on July 4? That was the day that Congress approved the revised draft of the statement the committee had crafted. Notwithstanding the title, it was not the declaration of independence from Great Britain. That had happened with the vote two days earlier.The document that was approved on July 4 was the rationale for the July 2 decision.
There is also another misperception about the Declaration of Independence. Many falsely assume that it was signed on July 4. Though there is some debate, most historians today believe that most of those who signed the document did not do so until Aug.t 2, 1776.
That, however, is a relatively minor detail in the overall scheme of things. What is important is that:
1. On July 2, 1776, the Second Continental Congress approved the Lee resolution declaring the independence of the 13 colonies, and
2. On July 4, 1776, Congress approved the document that explained the decision.
So should we be celebrating our nation’s birthday on July 2, rather than July 4? Not necessarily.
Since it is the ideals on which this nation was founded that we celebrate -– ideals given eloquent expression in the July 4 document –- it is entirely appropriate to celebrate the birthday of our nation on July 4.