About 50 (!) years ago, I interviewed an eminent Chicago psychiatrist for a documentary on mental health. In the course of an illuminating conversation, he said something I have never forgotten:
“The artist and the mentally disturbed are our prophets. They sense what is coming; they have a dim vision of the future. The artist uses it to create his work; the madman is crushed by it.”
He cited his work with the depressed as an example. Some years earlier, he had seen a single patient who was suffering from intense depression. That number had increased steadily. “Now,” he said, “it’s become a common thing in society. And you see it in contemporary art.”
Generalizations are doubtful things, but I have had that conversation much in mind of late. As bad news escalates from local problems to broadening catastrophes, two potential indicators of the future have caught my attention: the worldwide increase in suicides and the multiplying depictions of dystopian worlds in the arts. Are they telling us something?
First off: definitions. Dystopia is the opposite of Utopia. Utopia is “an imagined place or state of things in which everything is perfect.” From the Garden of Eden, to the Elysian Fields, Shangri-La, to Heaven, we have conceived of places free of problems, even those of our own making. It isn’t easy; serpents keep showing up.
Dystopia is also an imagined state, one in which everything is unpleasant or dangerous. When we come up with images for it, they usually involve living in a poisonous environment or under crushing totalitarian rule. It’s a lot easier to find concrete examples of the latter definition than the former.
What we might term a seminal dystopian work came 70 years ago, in 1949: George Orwell’s novel, “1984.” He described a totalitarian government that controlled its population, using advanced technology and powerful modes of communication to manipulate them.
We are well past 1984, but Orwell’s vision of our future becomes increasingly relevant with each passing year. It’s hard to pick one point in time when some powerful influence takes off, but that book is as good as any.
Orwell’s novel came after the horrendous carnage of World War II and early in the Cold War, a tense period in which fear of imminent death in a nuclear exchange was palpable. Ten years later, in 1959, Stanley Kramer contributed a movie, “On the Beach,” which presumed that our fears could become fact.
From that time, dystopia has been a hot subject, especially in the movies. The list of such films is a long one, stretching through “Planet Of the Apes” to “Clockwork Orange,’ “Fahrenheit 451,” “Brazil,” “Mad Max,” “Blade Runner,” and (why not?) “Game of Thrones.”
You’ll also find this darkened, pessimistic mood popping up in all the arts. Just check the internet for examples.
You might wonder why people are willing to spend money to focus on frightening and depressing subjects. Even if they have happy endings (long a Hollywood requisite), an immersion in the apocalyptic seems an odd form of recreation. Perhaps it comforts us to understand that it’s imaginary.
Unfortunately, we cannot walk out of a darkened theater into the daylight of our own utopia. We can insist that hard, scientific fact is just another work of fiction, but we know better. While that body of knowledge can be publicly denied, it lingers in our subconscious. Repressing it doesn’t work. We are back in the uneasy atmosphere of the Cold War with far more solid reasons to be deeply worried.
Totalitarian leaders are on the rise around the world. The Amazon jungle, the lungs of the earth supplying 20% of our oxygen, is ablaze, adding tons of carbon to an already overburdened atmosphere; Greenland’s miles-thick ice is melting at a frightening rate; the ocean is steadily rising and turning acidic, killing off creatures at the base of the food chain; record-breaking heat, lack of water, and gangland extortion are driving thousands from the tropics. The list of our woes is long and threatening. Small wonder that despair is beginning to take lives.
Where is the writer to concoct a happy ending for what we see rising before us? Fake question: it’s not a one-person job. You and I and seven billion others are the ones charged with fixing the script. Time is short. Where to start?