President Donald Trump has warned China that it must respond "humanely" to the protests in Hong Kong if it wants a trade deal, for the first time suggesting that the U.S. would impose costs on Beijing if it launched a Tiananmen Square-style crackdown.
It's about time. China claims to be showing "restraint," but if it could easily crush the protesters, it would have done so by now.
The situation is very different from the one in Tiananmen Square three decades ago. Protesters there were gathered in a large public square like sitting ducks where they could be easily mowed down. In Hong Kong, tactics have been adopted to avoid another Tiananmen.
Demonstrations are organized on the fly, via social media, and take place in multiple locations simultaneously. If China cracks down in one place, protesters start again in a different location. Hong Kong protests are leaderless, which means there is no cadre of organizers who can be rounded up to break up the movement.
In Tiananmen, the clearing operation was conducted in the dark of night and out of sight of the media. A Hong Kong intervention would take place in the full glare of the international press corps and under the scrutiny of millions of cellphone cameras that would record every atrocity for the world to see. And the operation could last for months or even years.
In Hong Kong, the terrain favors the defenders. China wants to break popular support, but a crackdown would have the opposite effect.
The one advantage China now enjoys is technology. On the mainland, the regime is constructing an Orwellian surveillance state, with cameras and facial-recognition technology to track its citizens. The extent to which Beijing has wired Hong Kong is unknown, but protesters can still use technology to their advantage, communicating via encrypted messaging apps and social media. Shutting down their means of communication would also cripple Hong Kong's financial sector.
Finally, a military intervention would mean the end of Hong Kong, and that is something Beijing cannot afford. The mainland economy is slowing. Trump is hammering China with tariffs. If Xi Jinping cracks down, he will cause capital and talent to flee the city, which could kill the golden goose.
Trump should warn Xi that if he launches a crackdown, the U.S. will repeal the Hong Kong Policy Act, under which we treat Hong Kong separately from China and give it better terms. That rests on the idea that Hong Kong is a distinct entity, but if Beijing moves, ending its autonomy under the "one country, two systems" principle, then the rationale for treating Hong Kong better disappears.
Trump should also tell Xi that if he cracks down, the U.S. will welcome Hongkongers. Hong Kong is the most economically vibrant city on Earth, filled with hard-working, creative, entrepreneurial people -- precisely the kind Trump has said he wants coming into our country.
If China does not want them, Trump should say, we'll happily take all their entrepreneurial energy and creativity here in America.
Trump should make clear that the cost of military intervention will be capital flight, brain drain and the end of Hong Kong's preferential trade status, as well as any hopes of a trade deal. China would face massive tariffs and international sanctions that could send its economy into full contraction -- which could cause instability and protests on the mainland.
China does not have the upper hand in this standoff; Trump does. He should use his leverage to save Hong Kong.