In a 1789 letter to Jean-Baptiste Leroy, Benjamin Franklin, borrowing a phrase from Daniel Defoe, observed that “in this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes.”
Franklin was right about that, though it should be added that while we all know we will die at some point in the future, none of us knows exactly when that will be. And while we all know that we in all likelihood will pay taxes in the years to come, we don’t know what the level of taxation will be or how much in taxes we will pay. The simple fact of the matter is that life, by its very nature, is fraught with uncertainty.
Does this mean that there are no grounds for hope as we contemplate the future? Not at all. But it does mean that we need to have a realistic understanding of the nature of hope.
Sometimes there is a tendency to confuse hope with wishful thinking. Haven’t we all succumbed to the temptation of daydreaming about what we would do with the money if we won $3 million in a state lottery? By the way, here in Illinois, the odds of getting struck and killed by lightning are better than the odds of winning that $3 million, which is why I don’t buy lottery tickets (though perhaps I should because I have been struck by lightning, albeit not fatally, so maybe it would make sense to buy a lottery ticket).
The point to be underscored here is that hope is not daydreaming about the future, notwithstanding the fact so doing might have a certain amount of entertainment value.
So, then, what is hope? Hope is the ability to embrace the future, come what may. It is the quiet confidence that all will be just fine even if things don’t turn out the way that we would ideally like them to turn out.
This is not to suggest that we should just be passive and fatalistic about the future. Embracing the future involves preparing for and being proactive about the future.
For several years, I kept my sailboat at the Municipal Marina in Escanaba, Michigan. Sailing on Lake Michigan can be exhilarating. It can also be very stressful if one is not prepared for what might happen.
Though no one knows exactly what the weather will be like -- the future by its very nature is difficult to study -- meteorologists today have a pretty good idea of what is likely to happen. There are days when the wise thing to do is to stay in port.
In ancient times, Aristotle observed that courage is the midpoint between being a coward, on one hand, and a fool, on the other hand. Venturing out when the smart money is on staying in port is not being courageous. It is being a fool. On the other hand, staying in port and never venturing out is not being courageous either. It is being a coward.
The key to embracing the future is knowing both what the possibilities and risks are, and then, if need be, making whatever adjustments are necessary to minimize the risks.
An example of this is sailing in heavy weather. If the wind is gusting to, say, 25 miles an hour, experienced sailors know that it is essential to reduce the sail area by reefing in the sails. Having too much sail on in heavy weather risks having a gust of wind blow the boat over. Even if the ballast in the keel of the boat keeps it from going all the way over, the boat can heel (lean) over so much that the wind blows up and over the sails, providing very little power to propel the boat.
The key to sailing in heavy weather is reducing the sail area so that the boat doesn’t heel over as far, which results in better control of the boat and more power to move the boat forward. Experienced sailors know this. Inexperienced sailors usually do not.
There is a certain sense in which sailing is the story of life. Things don’t always work out the way we would like. But if we make reasonable decisions, making whatever adjustments are necessary and changing course when conditions so dictate, everything will turn out just fine. That is the essence of hope.