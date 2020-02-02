HOMEFRONT: The barn door look: It's everywhere

As a review on thebookbag.co.uk says:

"Look out of the window.

"See a bird.

"Enjoy it.

"Congratulations. You are now a birdwatcher."

Author Barnes doesn't want people to be hung up on the need to identify calls or even species. Just enjoy. What good advice.

UCHTORFF FOLLOW: Our Jan. 12 story about stainless steel kitchen countertops made by Davenport's Uchtorff Co. in the 1940s — and our profile of the company — jarred loose an Uchtorff family descendant living in Michigan, outside Detroit.

Jerry W. Uchtorff, 71, a nephew of company founder Albert Uchtorff, said there are no descendants of his family left in Davenport. He is the last son of his branch, but he has two sons himself, so he expects the name "will be around for awhile."

Jerry contacted me after his sister, Barb, who lives outside Syracuse, New York, found our article online and alerted him.

Both he and Barb grew up in Davenport, moving away as adults. Their father, Wayne "Bud" Uchtorff, was the founder's brother and worked at the company as shop superintendent.