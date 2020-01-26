I called Tara Beveroth to talk about owls in Illinois, but within a minute of saying hello, the avian ecologist instead had me tracking a different type of bird I'd never heard of before called nightjars.

Nightjars include whip-poor-wills, the common night hawk and chuck wills widow. (Yes that's the name of a bird. I stopped Beveroth several times to ask her to spell the words she was saying because I wasn't sure I'd heard her correctly.)

The numbers of nightjars are crashing because of the alarming decline of insects, a phenomenon occurring worldwide, she said. While owls are carnivores and their numbers are stable, nightjars are insectivores.

People ask, "'Where have our whip-poor-wills gone?'" Beveroth said. "We just don't have them anymore. It's sad. We see the trends of them declining with insects' decline."

Nightjars are migratory, traveling over long distances, so they depend on the availability of insects, mainly moths, at either end of their travels. "They're (moths) just not available, and so they (the nightjars) can't feed their young," she said.

"We're seeing that across the board," she said. "Over 90 percent of bird species feed insects to their young."

The Illinois Natural History Survey, the state agency for which Beveroth works, began monitoring nightjars and owls in 2008.

Why the crash in insects?

Pesticide use and habitat loss.

Data from a century-long bird study conducted by the history survey, based at the University of Illinois-Urbana-Champaign, shows this dramatically, Beveroth said. The first survey in 1900 entailed people literally walking across the state. The survey was updated in the 1950s and the early 2000s with aerial photos "and the landscape has drastically changed" between the last two time periods, she said.

"There are no wetlands, the corridors are gone, the grass is just gone."

Southern Illinois is heavily forested but even there, the habitat makeup has changed, she explained.

Nightjars need a clear understory in which to forage, and this niche has been taken up with invasive plant species such as honeysuckle, multi-flora rose and garlic mustard, all widely known invasives in the Quad-City region.

And although garlic mustard doesn't grow real tall, it tends to crowd out little oak saplings, Beveroth said. Although the tall oaks and hickories are still standing, they are not being replenished for the next generation.

"We need to make habitat for insects, too," she said.

This was precisely the message brought to the Quad-Cities last fall by Doug Tallamy who told people attending the fall seminar sponsored by Scott County Master Gardeners of Iowa State University Extension that as insects go, so do we.

"Insects are not optional," he said. "It's not OK if they disappear. Insects are the primary drivers of our ecosystems. If they go, we go. There is no Planet B."

But talking to Beveroth really made the connection with birds.

In addition to the nightjar group, insect-dependent birds include swallows, chimney sweeps, purple martins and many others.

Doubtless there are countless other creatures and forces I am unaware of that are holding together the ecosystems I depend on for life.

As conservationist Aldo Leopold (1887-1948) said, "If the land mechanism as a whole is good, then every part is good, whether we understand it or not… To keep every cog and wheel is the first precaution of intelligent tinkering.”

Nowadays, cogs and wheels appear to be vanishing.

As a postscript, if you are interested in helping to monitor the population of owls and nightjars in Illinois, Beveroth, the monitoring coordinator, would love to hear from you.

Go to https://www.inhs.illinois.edu/research/moon/

