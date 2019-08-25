Continuing to dodge headline events, I offer a second vacation column, one with yet another birthday observance; one of some local significance.
Today is WVIK’s 39th anniversary. Augustana’s NPR radio affiliate signed on the air on August 25, 1980. To be historically correct, we should note that this was the beginning of the “modern” WVIK. The college actually got involved in the radio business much earlier, back in 1962.
That was in the early days of FM stations, before Frequency Modulation (FM) began to supplant Amplitude Modulation (AM) signals as a preferred form of radio broadcasting. FM didn’t have the extraordinary reach of AM, but it was static-free, and reliable enough to supply the audio side of television.
Augustana’s initial foray into radio was a 10-watt FM signal at 91.7. In the beginning, the student-staffed station offered a selection of classical music, recorded drama, and student news.
I supplied the station with recordings of Shakespeare’s complete works but was unable to hear them. FM travels in a straight line and my home was behind a rise big enough to block the weak signal. While the station was intended for resident students, it could also be heard for several blocks around the college. Eventually, that became a problem.
That early station’s call letters were WAUG. Some years later, an Augie grad started a commercial station in, I think, Augusta, Ga., and asked if the college would relinquish its letters. The swap was made and the student station became WVIK, after Augustana’s athletic team, the Vikings, whose games became the station’s major focus.
Things soon began to change. Students were put in charge of programming which meant that Shakespeare and the classics were out and rock and roll was in. The station became what radio professionals called a sandbox, where aspiring DJs could learn their craft. What was perfect for students became a bit of an embarrassment to the administration as neighbors were not enchanted by what they heard.
Around the same time, Augustana’s basketball team had become a powerhouse. This meant that commercial stations bid to carry the games, which undercut WVIK’s 10-watt coverage. Also, the University of Iowa wanted an FM signal strong enough to reach the Quad-Cities, so Augustana obligingly gave away its valuable 91.7 spot on the dial.
Thus we come to 1977, when I was in the Illinois Senate and casting about for something to do in addition to politics. Without outside income, I was going into debt at over $2,000 a year. I didn’t want to get into anything which might present a conflict of interest yet what I knew best was radio and television, from which I was effectively barred by being in office.
So it was that I started speculating aloud that the ideal thing to do was talk Augie into letting me turn their 10-Watter into a honking big NPR station that would cover eastern Iowa and northwestern Illinois.
That was in June. I kept bringing it up again and again until, during the Christmas break, my secretary -- never afraid to speak her mind -- said, “Either do it or shut up about it.” Thus challenged, I called Tom Tredway, Augustana’s recently installed president, and asked for a meeting.
After a five-minute conversation, he said, “If you can find a way to do it, do it.” It took three years, tangled negotiations with public and private stations, the Federal Communications Commission, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, and potential contributors to get “it” done.
The student station shut down at the end of 1979, reopening later as WAUG and currently available on the internet. On New Year’s Day, 1980, remodeling of the second floor of Augustana's then-student union got underway and I began assembling a staff. After getting through some difficult, last-minute glitches, the new WVIK signed on the air 39 years ago today.
During the run-up to that initial broadcast day, I checked the calendar to see if the date had any interesting associations. To my surprise, I found it was also the feast day of the mythical St. Genesius, whose name was used for the alliterative Genesius Guild. (I thought it appropriate to name a group of actors after an imaginary saint.)
Call it Kismet. Somehow, the two most important undertakings of my life, WVIK and the Genesius Guild, share this tenuous link. Put everything together and Aug. 25 carries a lot of personal freight. It also brings my vacation break to a close.