Have you noticed the genetic testing companies have shifted their advertising toward the health benefits of knowing your DNA?
I can’t think how knowing you have the “involuntary leg movement” gene is of any help but it got me thinking about being able to use genes as a great excuse for personal failings. If I have the “procrastination” gene or the “chronically late” gene or the “I’ll have seconds” gene, do I get an automatic pass?
I always felt I was blessed with the “happiness” gene. Even in the worst situations, brought about by some truly naive choices and rash decisions, I always felt things would right themselves after some temporary cutbacks and adjustments. Fueled by optimism, learning the hard way was just how I rolled. I thank my lucky stars I made no fatal errors.
It turns out there is a “happiness” gene. Three of them in fact. I googled a bit and discovered a Medical News Today report of a study made of 298,000 people in 17 countries done by 190 researchers. They found this set of “good” genes in the central nervous system where they work with the adrenal glands.
Lest we think all is bluebirds and rainbows, the researchers also found two depressive genes and 11 involved with neurotic traits including anxiety. The World Health Organization estimates an astounding 350 million of us suffer from depression. It can affect those as young as age 6. Ugh.
How happy you feel about your life in general is 40% determined by genetics which leaves 60% open for your environment, amount of sleep, exercise and quality of personal relationships to make a difference. There is no ideal recipe for these variables which is why we are all so different, but if you get the mutation of a short serotonin gene you are at higher risk for depression.
You do not have to be a member of the Kennedy family to be affected by the curse of hopelessness and despair that can lead to suicide. There are twice as many suicides in the U.S. as homicides. The suicide rate is up 30% this year alone. Our family has been luckier than most but old stories and brittle newspaper clippings tell a sad tale of my grandfather’s sister, Virginia.
She had never married and lived at home with her widowed mother and teen-aged sister. She had attended the local school in her Southern Illinois town through eighth grade. She worked part-time in my grandfather’s tax collection business for a while. She taught a primary Sunday school class at the Presbyterian Church and was a member of the local American Legion Auxiliary. Her three brothers and two of her sisters had all married and started families.
My dad remembered her through a child’s eyes as unpleasant, unattractive and someone he avoided. He felt badly telling us, but we kids were curious and badgered him for details. After dinner one evening, she went next door to her older sister’s house for headache tablets. When she didn’t return, a search began in the neighborhood. Her sweater was found carefully folded on the back porch step.
It was discovered that she had removed the heavy lid of the backyard well, leaned under the windlass and took the dark leap. Local firefighters hauled her out and used a grim device called an “inhalator” for nearly two hours in an effort to revive her. Headlines read, “Woman Ends Life in Despondency, Jumps Into Well,” and “Miss Virginia Wood Suicides on Way Home After Getting Supply of Tablets for Sick Headache.”
This all happened in 1934. She was 39 years old. Reading between the lines of her life just kills me. A victim of the times, she was not pretty or perky enough to marry. A grade school education in a small town and a working-class family meant work as a menial or a volunteer. Clearly, the church and the lLegion were acceptable social outlets, but where was the fun? The friends? The joy? I guess the remarkable fact of this story is that there wasn’t a line of women in similar circumstances lined up from the well to the end of the next block.
We know more now. Endorphins and diet and new medications are understood as effective in lifting moods. I wish she had known to eat lots of salmon, eggs, spinach and chocolate. Would Ketamine or Prozac have made a better life? Too many variables to know. So let’s tune in with great care to the emotional set points of our friends and family members.
And leave the cover on the well.