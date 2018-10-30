Little has been written of my views in the Q-C, so I share them with you now.
National view:
America is no longer a representative government.
Over the past 100 years, Congress has assigned nearly all of its powers and the powers of the states to one federal agency or another, which write and pass 90 percent of the laws we live under without ever consulting Congress.
This system of governing employs 10,000 lobbyists spending $3 billion a year to write the best laws billionaires can buy. It is why the five richest counties in America surround Washington D.C. and why we, as a nation, steal from the poor and Middle Class to give to the rich.
The problem is the systemic failure of our entire federal agency system of government and the only solution is to change that system of government back to a representative one where the people rule over that government. It is what made America great in the first place and where we must now go.
We have to start breaking up power centers of the federal agencies and moving them back to Congress and our state legislatures as our Constitution requires, because if our Congress has no power, neither do we the people.
Some say it can’t be done. I say we don’t have a choice.
To start America towards this goal, I have selected term limits, an audit of the Federal Reserve Bank and the REINS Act, which puts lobbyists and federal agencies out of business by returning the powers to create laws to our Congress.
The REINS Act has passed the House two times and means instant health-care and campaign-finance reform, as well as other critical remedies, yet my opponent Cheri Bustos has voted against it both times. Why?
Local view:
We have to start doing more with what we have and not rely upon the government to spend us into prosperity. As your congressman, I will petition for federal funds where they apply, but I will be much more proactive in reducing needless regulation to free business while coordinating the technologies of private industries with Arsenal Island and private markets to ensure it and our economic vitality.
Cat and Deere move heavy equipment over open terrain and so does our military. There are untapped synergies that can make Arsenal Island more competitive and viable. Why haven’t these initiative been addressed?
I will work to roll back onerous U.S. Environmental Protection Agency diesel engine regulations that closed Catepillar’s Mossville Engine Plant. The EPA says it will save 6,500 lives, but how many trucks sit idle in the shop while others are driven by overworked and sleepy drivers? The CDC estimates nearly 6,000 deaths a year are the result of sleep deprivation, causing over 100,000 accidents costing $12.6 billion with over 1 million injuries.
The EPA should not be picking winners and losers with its regulations. Opening Mossville will create high-paying union core and support jobs in the thousands throughout the district.
I will hold at least four town hall meetings every year across the district open to all.
A few in the hierarchy of my party have turned against me. The truth is they have been against me from the start, just as they were Patrick Harlan and Bobby Schilling because common people like you and me aren’t allowed to get as far as I have.
This has left me with no political obligations other than my duty to all the citizens of the 17th Congressional District and I prefer it that way. I’m the only candidate in this race who can say that to you and mean it.
My observations can be viewed at electfawell.com. I am a common man asking for your common vote. Thank you for your kind time and attention, God Bless you all.