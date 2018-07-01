As Congress continues to negotiate a final version of a farm bill, we at the Illinois Division of the Izaak Walton League of America are reminded of a quote that ran in a 1952 edition of the League’s Outdoor America magazine.
American clergyman, author, and educator, Dr. Henry Van Dyke, who died in 1933, once said:
“God gave us this glorious land not to despoil and ruin but to love and cherish, to keep beautiful and fruitful and full of attraction and opportunity for that open air life which will help us and our children to ward off dangers and diseases of modern civilization. That is the objective of the league and that is why it must live.”
With the farm bill being immensely complicated and pulled in many directions by multiple constituencies, it’s important to remember the words from such a prominent early-20th century statesmen in order to stay focused on the spirit of conservation.
This is why we at the league are putting our muscle behind an improved $24 billion conservation title of the farm bill.
This includes adequate funding for things like the Conservation Reserve Program, the Conservation Easement Program, Swampbuster, Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP), etc.
Lacking the space for any detail, all of these programs are designed to help the farmer become better stewards of the land and soil, which also helps all Illinoisans, whether it’s for a healthier environment, better wildlife habitat, or improved water quality. But they must be funded at adequate levels in order to be successful.
Doing so also requires a level of accountability for the farmer. In other words, if the taxpayer is expected to fund such expensive programs, they deserve to know that their money is being used wisely for measurable conservation gains.
This is why the league supports the bill’s basic compliance requirements. For example, farmers must refrain from draining wetlands and also implement soil conservation plans on highly erodible land to be eligible for Farm Bill benefits.
The Senate bill also expands the Sodsaver provision to protect our remaining native prairie from the plow. Because of politics, this common sense program is currently in place in only six states, but the current Senate version would allow the governor of any other state to choose to offer Sodsaver coverage to farmers.
A proposed program championed by the league and included in the Senate bill also calls for crop insurance discounts to producers who implement practices that reduce the long-term risk of a crop loss, including planting cover crops and using more diverse crop rotations. We believe that this would be good for farmers, soil health, water quality, and taxpayers.
Unlike the House bill, the Senate bill doesn’t propose a weaker Clean Water Act, doesn’t repeal the Clean Water Rule, doesn’t reduce public input on national forest management decisions, or restrict state and local governments from regulating agricultural production to meet local needs.
It also keeps a requirement that the Environmental Protection Agency consult with fish and wildlife experts before registering pesticides. All are steps in the right direction.
As the Illinois congressional delegation participates in the debate over a final version of the Farm Bill, the Illinois Izaak Walton League encourages them to also remember Van Dyke’s words.
They’ve never been truer than now.