By the early 1970s, excursion “steamboats” were disappearing from the Mississippi and other nearby rivers. The demise of the boats was due to money.
The onset of the Great Depression crushed public entertainment. The advent of television in the early 1950s wiped out all excursion boats except the Streckfus line.
Two of the longest surviving excursion steamboats were the Admiral and the President. The Admiral did far better than the President, according to Capt. Alan L. Bates and Captain Clarke C. Hawley in their book, “The Excursion Boat Story Moonlite at 8:30” (copyright 1994).
The Admiral carried an average of 46% of her capacity while the President entertained only 15% of hers. Fifteen percent utilization is a very poor showing, yet the firm persisted. “Typically, excursion boats had to carry about 35% to 40% of capacity every day to break even," the book said.
“Steam has a romantic aura that fiscal responsibility cannot accept,” the authors wrote. "The insoluble problem is right at the core of physics. A steam plant that converts more than five percent of its latent heat into usable mechanical energy is very efficient, for steam, but still 95 percent of every fuel dollar goes up the stack. The diesel engine delivers more like 30 percent. A fuel saving amounting to 84 percent cannot be ignored. In addition, owing to some weird federal manning laws, a diesel boat can get along very nicely with one-fourth as many crew members. Automatic controls of diesel engine speed, lubrication and fuel supply have replaced the skills of the steam engineer and his fireman.”
The Admiral was built (1938-1940) on the steel hull of former railroad transfer Albatross at St. Louis by Strecfus Steamers, Inc., according to “Way’s Packet Directory 1848-1994.”
The President, originally named the Cincinnati, was sold to Streckfus Steamers, St Louis. In 1933. It came out with a new superstructure July 4, 1934. She carried 3,200 passengers.
You have free articles remaining.
In order to save fuel costs, the Admiral and the President were each fitted with three Murray and Tregurtha Harbormaster 300 hp diesel outboard drive units. The expensive boilers were scrapped along with the paddlewheels and their heavy shafts.
“The only nod to historical preservation and nostalgia was to keep the engines in place," the book said. The Admiral was converted to diesel power in 1976. She could carry 4,400 passengers and was based in St. Louis. In 1981 she was sold to the New Orleans Steamboat Co.
The Admiral was sold several times and kicked around from St. Louis to Paducah, Ky., back to St. Louis, then to the Quad-Cities area. The Upper Mississippi River towns were so close together that it was an excursion boater’s dream. Jumps from town to town were short and quick.
The President made visits, as a tramp, to the Quad-Cities before she was a permanent fixture as a casino boat at Davenport. On July 12,1941 she hosted a parent-teacher association leaving Davenport at 2:30 p.m. and Rock Island at 3:30 p.m. The cost was 50 cents. That evening she hosted a moonlight cruise of the Tau Delta Nu Tri-City Grottos Delta Sigma Fraternity. The cost was 75 cents.
Even with the fuel savings, the boats couldn’t have made it financially without their souvenir and concession stands. The expense of running a steamboat were high and difficult to measure. Concession sales were hugely important to the bottom line.
The gross often looked good until salaries for maybe 40 crew members and office staff were included. The fuel burned was about 30 gallons per hour, and there was office space, printing commissions, automobiles, and he taxes had to be paid. Fuel was burning even when the boat was stationary, as steam boilers had to be kept hot even when idle. The Admiral, with its captive market, marked up its merchandise 200 percent or more.
Both boats have since been scrapped. The President had been declared a National Historic Landmark in 1989.