To say that these are difficult times for the nation is a huge understatement. What we are experiencing is a full-blown crisis.
I was among those who did not favor starting an impeachment investigation directed at President Donald Trump, fearing that it would deeply divide the nation while accomplishing little. But that was then and now is now.
Trump’s efforts to get Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden, who is a candidate for the Democratic nomination for president of the United States, changes everything. So also does the whistleblower complaint, which has now been made public.
It should be noted, however, that this is the beginning of the process, not the conclusion. What House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi and other members of Congress are doing is authorizing an impeachment investigation, which might or might not lead to articles of impeachment being brought against Trump.
The simple fact of the matter is that at this point in time we do not know what the outcome will be and little, if anything, is to be gained by speculating about it.
And if the House of Representatives votes to bring articles of impeachment against Trump, the U.S. Senate, which must then hear the charges and vote on them, might or might not end up removing Trump from office. Once again, there is little, if anything to be gained by speculating about what will happen.
There will be many -- indeed there are already many -- who have strongly held views about what might or might not have happened. That contributes little, if anything to the discussion. In fact, angry outbursts, regardless of which side of the aisle they come from, make the situation worse, rather than better.
So let’s remain cool about this, rather than get consumed by the heat of the moment. And let’s stick to what we know, rather than make all sorts of claims without any facts to back them up. What we know for certain at this point ican be quite simply summarized.
As was reported in the summary of the July 25 phone between Trump and the Ukrainian president released by the White House, Trump did ask the Ukrainian president to investigate Joe Biden and his son Hunter;
The whistleblower, who had not at this writing been publicly identified, has asserted that the July 25 phone call and other things that were done are matters of grave concern;
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was present when the July 25 phone call was made (we know this because he said he was and has no reason to lie about it);
To date, no credible evidence has been produced to indicate that either Joe Biden or his son Hunter is guilty of any type of wrong-doing.
And that’s pretty much all we know for certain about what has happened.
Based on this information, which raises some troubling issues, it does make sense for the House to proceed with an impeachment inquiry directed toward finding out what the facts are. And if what is discovered meets the constitutional screen of “Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors,” then voting on articles of impeachment pertaining to Trump would be warranted.
We are not there yet, however. Let’s let Congress do its job while we refrain from speculation and theories without the evidence to support them.
FOOTNOTE TO LAST WEEK’S COLUMN: Some have asked if I have joined the Democratic Party. I have not. As a centrist, I am not comfortable with the leftward shift in the Democratic Party, though I could be supportive of someone like Sen. Amy Klobucher, should she win the Democratic nomination for president which at this point in time seems unlikely.
My maternal grandfather was an avid Democrat. However, just as the Republican Party today is not the Republican Party with which I grew up, the Democratic Party today is not my grandfather’s Democratic Party.