In "A Sand County Almanac," published in 1949, conservationist and visionary Aldo Leopold challenges us to think of ourselves as part of a larger community, which he calls the “land community.”
This larger community includes all other living creatures that are part of the biotic communities of which we are a part, as well as land, water and natural resources.
Leopold suggests that we ought to treasure and preserve the world of nature and practice stewardship and responsibility with respect to that with which we have been entrusted, including land that we own.
He further notes, however, “It of course goes without saying that economic feasibility limits the tether of what can or cannot be done for the land. It always has and it always will.”
Fast forward to 1973, which saw the establishment of the Environmental Protection Agency and the passage of the Endangered Species Act of 1973 (both of which happened during a Republican administration).
Upon signing the act (which enjoyed broad bipartisan support -- yes, there really was a time when there was bipartisanship in Washington) President Richard Nixon stated, “Nothing is more priceless and more worthy of preservation than the rich array of animal life with which our country has been blessed. It is a many-faceted treasure, of value to scholars, scientists and nature lovers alike and it forms a vital part of the heritage we share as Americans.”
The act mandates that that the Secretary of the Interior “shall by regulation ... determine whether any species is an endangered species or a threatened species” and that “concurrently with making a determination” shall “designate any habitat of such species which is then considered to be critical habitat. .... The Secretary shall designate critical habitat ... on the basis of the best scientific data available and after taking into consideration the economic impact, and any other relevant impact.”
What is often overlooked by avid environmentalists is that the 1973 act, which is still the law of the land, specifies that economic impact should be taken into consideration when designating critical habitat. There has often been an assumption that protecting critical habitat (an assumption that has sometimes been reflected in court decisions) sweeps all else before it.
Fast forward to the present. We have a president who has little regard for the world of nature, and is far more at home at Mar-a-Lago than at Camp David.
We have a president who seems not to be aware of Nixon’s observation that “Nothing is more priceless and more worthy of preservation than the rich array of animal life with which our country has been blessed.”
And so it is not surprising that the administration, which believes that economic considerations sweep all else before it, is proposing weakening the provisions of the Endangered Species Act to allow oil and gas exploration and other commercial activity on protected land.
Leopold was right when he said that there is an economic tether that limits what we can do for the land. The drafters of the 1973 Endangered Species Act were right when they specified that economic impact should be taken into consideration when making environmental decisions.
All of this leaves us with some difficult questions. For example, was spending taxpayer money to hire divers to move mussels that are endangered species prior to the construction of the new Inerstate 74 bridge the right thing to do? Or might the money have been better spent in other ways, including other ways that would benefit endangered species?
Sometimes wisdom is found in the middle, wisdom which derives from both sides of the debate. Wisdom that avoids taking a one-dimensional approach to the complex issues that we face, including protection of endangered species.