Elias: Moline should keep an eye toward past, a vision for future

For as long as I can recall, I have loved old buildings. Visiting my father’s store on the mezzanine level of the 1920s Union Arcade building seemed so cosmopolitan, featuring a glass-walled showroom, a workroom across the hall and an office upstairs. The tiny elevator to the basement had a manual scissor door and was operationally fickle, but the building hallway had a glass mail chute trimmed in brass, the bathrooms were tiled in marble and the floors were terrazzo. Wrought iron bannisters framed the stairs and decades of shoes had worn gentle grooves into each step. These places seemed eternal—they had a life that began long before and would extend far beyond mine.

Rarely today is a building built to be as beautiful as design and construction techniques allow. Development efforts are usually aimed at keeping within an established budget with predetermined returns and an “exit strategy”; and quality is secondary to economic purpose. That’s not to say that there aren’t beautiful buildings built today. There are, but early building projects were not burdened with the primary need to make money, they were simply best the designer and builder could construct with the technology and materials of the period. Buildings were a community’s statement of aesthetic beauty, and were the lasting legacy of its designers and builders.

