Editorial: CNN's Chris Cuomo fumble

On other occasions, he was asked by his brother’s “people” to find out if other media outlets were working on related stories..

“On it,” Cuomo responded. All so wrong on so many levels.

It was an obvious conflict of interest to keep Chris Cuomo on his 9 p.m. time slot. To viewers, watching Cuomo try to side step his brother’s scandal, the story of the day, seemed fishy.

CNN should have just pulled him off the air, not tried to have their cake — Cuomo’s ratings — and eat it, too.

The call for Chris Cuomo to be pulled off the air began as early as May, when the New York attorney general first outlined how Chris Cuomo had been a close advisor to his brother, trying to save his political career as more and more women accused him of inappropriate behavior.

The cable news anchor encouraged his brother to take a defiant position and not resign from the governor’s office. At one point, he used the phrase “cancel culture” as a reason to hold firm in the face of the allegations. Was this a journalist speaking?

Back in August, Joe Battenfeld, a columnist for the Boston Herald was among those calling for CNN to take action: