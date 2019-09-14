In the early 1900s, the Upper Mississippi River, including the Quad-Cities, was a busy transportation highway for packet steamboats carrying passengers from place to place. The river was also a mecca for excursion steamboats. Today, towboats and barges decorate the river most of the time.
July 13, 1906 was a typical day for steamboat traffic. The Rock Island Argus noted, “The Helen Blair and Eclipse were in port today. The Ruth, Mac and Prescott were north and south and the Zaius Davis and North Star went up.”
The paper continued, “The excursion steamer J.S. (that ran on both the Mississippi and Illinois rivers) landed on a sand bar in the Illinois river yesterday near Peoria with a crowd of excursionists aboard.” It was refloated after an hour’s hard work. The water was very low in the Illinois. The J.S. was a well-known excursion boat in the local area.
“The J.S. took about 1,500 pleasure-seekers attending the Central Union Telephone girl’s excursion on the evening of July 31, 1907,” said the Argus. (That was back when you had to tell the telephone operator the number you wanted to call. There were no dial phones yet.)
“The boat left the Ace Packet Company landing at 8:45 p.m. and went down the river. Many people present indulged in dancing. The boat arrived on the return trip shortly after 11 o’clock.”
An excursion for employees of the Tri-Cities Streetcar Company was planned for a Wednesday night on the Steamer G.W. Hill in July 1915. The affair was held by the motormen, conductors and barn men of the company. The proceeds of the excursion were to be used for the Street Railway Employees’ union sick benefit fund. “Dancing on the excellent floor of the G.W. Hill will be the main diversion of the evening,” said the Argus.
In 1905, the Dubuque began a round trip tourist jaunt to the Tri-Cities. On July 28,1905, “as an accommodation to this class of patrons,” said the Argus, “The Diamond Jo agents inaugurated a new feature for the travelers in the form of a streetcar ride through the Tri-Cities and neighboring points.” Rock Island, Moline and Davenport were covered.
Included was a trip to the Watch Tower. The Rock Island Arsenal would have been visited but they were denied entrance. "Agent Lamont reported that fully 75 took the car ride yesterday with the promise of patronage that car ride will be made a regular feature on the arrival of the Dubuque each Thursday. Several of the steamer’s passengers took carriages for their method of seeing the locality."
There were three steamers named Dubuque beginning in 1847, according to “Ways Packet Directory 1848-1994.” The first Dubuque was originally the Pittsburgh. After a destructive tornado struck the Pittsburgh, the boat was rebuilt and renamed the Dubuque. She ran in the Diamond Jo Line. She sank at Keithsburg after ripping a142-foot hole in her hull. The boat was raised in July 1901. Strecfus Steamers took her over.
In November 1914, Capt. Charles R. Martin, pilot, dropped dead at the wheel as the boat approached the Alton railroad bridge. The engineer on watch noticed the boat was veering. He stopped the boat and backed her. Jack Richman, off-watch pilot, was quickly called.
In the winter of 1919-1920 she was converted into an excursion boat at Keokuk and the work finished at Davenport. She was renamed the Capitol, and was later dismantled in 1945.