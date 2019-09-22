Well, well, well, dear Argus-Dispatch! There you go again, on Monday publishing yet another Taxpayers United of America (TUA) complaint about how terrible it is that some educators and others in the public sector are receiving pensions the president of TUA describes as “legalized theft.”
You do this every few years, and every few years (last time was May 2015) I try to set the record straight, because I AM one of the retirees cited by name. So here I go again.
“Legalized theft,” you call our pensions? I don’t think so.
When I came to the Black Hawk College in 1969, all faculty members (and all other employees) from their first day of work paid 8% of their salaries directly to the retirement system (SURS), which held their contributions and the income earned by them until their retirements.
In my case, that was 41 years’ worth of contributions -- seven more than necessary for the maximum starting pension of 80% of salary. A significant chunk of my so-called pension is in fact the state’s gradual return of the excess that SURS collected all those years.
But it’s true that my colleagues Dr. Bettie Truitt and Professor Emerita Linda Lindaman and I do have good pensions -- a benefit promised to us for many long years of instructing courses and administering programs and departments and (in Truitt’s case) the entire college.
The three of us are highly educated professionals who at our own expense and on our own time sought degrees and maintained and updated credentials -- as do all good teachers.
The profession we chose is critical: Imagine living in a state where no one had been taught to read, no one understood the beautiful logic of mathematics, no one had ever heard of contagions or imagined a cure.
Unlike most other educated professionals, teachers are not highly paid. And in the case of many teachers of my generation, we were not permitted to pay into Social Security and were not allowed even to contribute to Medicare. But we earned our pay, and we contributed to and earned our pensions.
Jim Tobin is correct in his claim that the statewide pension system in Illinois is unsustainable. But he is wrong to blame educators. If he wishes to assign responsibility for the crisis that has earned Illinois the worst credit rating in the country, there is plenty of responsibility to go around:
- The lawmakers and governors who consistently shorted the pension system from 1996 through 2012, even using their discretion to award a two-year “pension holiday” for 2005-06. (The Constitution guarantees that the state has to PAY pensions, but it apparently does not require the legislature to fund them. So sometimes it didn’t.) We have not recovered.
- We the electorate who kept returning lawmakers to the legislative seats, we who whined about our taxes and made no objection when the tax rate in 2015 dropped from 5% to 3.75%.
- The cash-strapped school systems that prompted early retirement incentives throughout the state so that new teachers could be hired in at a lower salary.
- The legislative reluctance that refuses to seriously consider imposing income tax on pensions of any kind, from any source, no matter how large. (How does TUA feel about that possibility?)
- The improved good health and longevity of retirees. No denying that’s a factor, but still it’s a bit ghoulish for Tobin to be speculating about Truitt’s total estimated payout, “If she lives to be 85.”
It is a sad thing for me when my favorite local newspaper features in the front of its local section a story written to make retirees from the public sector -- most of them educators -- look bad. It’s even sadder and pretty ironic when the same section the day before was lamenting the teacher shortage in Illinois.
(BTW, if you can read this, you probably really should thank a teacher.)