Many years ago, while at lunch with the late Murray Hurt, we got to talking about our respective newspaper assignments. I expressed my sympathy for Murray’s plight: He had just been given the job of writing a daily column, while I had only a Sunday space to fill.
Murray objected, insisting that I had the tougher job. “I write about anything I see, or hear, or read. If I can’t find a subject, I get in my car and drive around until I spot something I can write about. You have to choose a topic. That makes it harder.”
Over the years, I have come to appreciate his thought. Each week, after reading about the dizzying number of events worth comment, I wind up with no clear idea which, if any, is worth the ink.
Wherever you look, the world seems in ferment. Decisions of great moment are being taken each day, any one of which can impact our lives in ways great and small. How to choose?
One cannot pass by Israel’s election this Tuesday, another “Stay Out of Jail” decision for Benjamin (“Bibi”) Netanyahu. He won one earlier this year, but it didn’t give him a majority sufficient to pass a law exempting him from criminal prosecution, a very real threat. If he doesn’t get it this time, will there be a third try?
Bibi has his detractors, but most Israelis associate him with a cessation in Palestinian suicide attacks some years ago. Building on that, he has been launching aerial attacks on Iranian surrogates, stressing his ability to get favors from President Donald Trump, and, just last week, proposing to annex a third of the West Bank for Jewish settlements.
The money is (literally) on Netanyahu to get past those inconvenient accusations of corruption. It will be interesting to see if he makes it.
The Brexit drama continues to unfold in the United Kingdom. Scottish judges ruled that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s dismissal of Parliament was illegal. They stopped short of ordering him to reconvene its members, leaving that to the UK’s highest court.
Britain’s parliamentary government is not a pure democracy, but rather a republic in form. Matters of importance are left to the considered judgment of an elected and (presumably) well-informed body. The referendum was something on the order of a publicity stunt which got out of hand.
Western governments have always worried about the ease with which the mass of people can be swayed by emotional or deceptive argument. We’ve all seen it happen. That’s why a system of checks and balances was built into our Constitution, only to be gradually subverted over time.
Originally, Congressional representatives were the only national officials to be directly elected by citizens. State governments were to name senators and electors who were chosen to exercise their best judgment in selecting a president. The rise of political parties -- which George Washington thought an abomination -- changed all that over time.
Britons consider the sidelining of Parliament a body blow to their form of democracy. We seem to muddle through with ours.
It’s not that we don’t have problems. Our president told his staff that the presidency is like a TV show that "we have to win every day." So, we have a steady stream of provocative statements, tweets, and actions to distract the media. Entertaining, I suppose, but it really is just a diversion. Meanwhile, as the noise goes on, government is being steadily dismantled.
Part of that dismantling is underway at the Department of Agriculture and the Bureau of Land Management. Secretaries of both have told Washington staff to relocate to Kansas City and Colorado respectively or lose their jobs. It’s the scientists they’re trying to get rid of.
Also, the attorney general is threatening to sue auto companies for collusion for agreeing to accept California’s stringent limitations on auto emissions. Over at the EPA, in addition to promoting relaxed standards of carbon and methane emissions, that agency is looking to cover up an exhaustive study of declining air quality. That’s just a small sample of what the theatrics conceal.
Too many hot topics on fire these days. Which ones to dig into? Well, there’s always climate change.