Aug. 3 was a historic day. In the morning, 22 people were killed and more than 25 others injured in a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas. Saturday night, nine people were killed and 27 injured in another mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio.
Just hours before another shooting took place, the political response fell cleanly on partisan lines. Democrats were calling out Republicans for inaction on gun reform, and pundits on the right were pulling out their go-to strategy of shaming Democrats for “politicizing” the tragedy.
Fox News' Steve Rogers was shaming Democrats for calling for new gun laws, saying “now is not the time to politicize a horrific incident like this.” Texas Gov. Greg Abott said “we need to focus more on memorials before we start the politics.”
This is a favorite technique of Republicans, designed to paint Democrats as disrespectful of the mourning process by “using” these mass shootings to push forward their political agenda.
The absurdity here is that in a world where there’s a mass shooting in the morning and a mass shooting in the evening, there seems to be never any time at all in which it’s appropriate to talk about gun control. Instead, opponents of gun control are making the ridiculous assertion that our political agenda should not be informed by an increasing number of public mass murders.
Let me be clear: “Putting politics aside” is the most disrespectful thing to do in the face of a mass shooting. Ignoring the political reality that affects gun violence outcomes is not a form of mourning; it is simply a way to block efforts to keep them from happening again.
Mass shootings are a public health crisis, one that it will take politics to address. Our present “solutions” -- sending children to school with bullet-proof backpacks, watching test scores and enrollment drop following school shootings, and traumatizing children with active shooter drills -- all constitute an absurd normalization of nightmarish mass murder at the expense of politics.
A staggering 97% of U.S. residents support requiring background checks for gun purchases. If you polled the roundness of the Earth, you might not hit 97 percent. But Republicans have instead pushed in the opposite direction, with Mitch McConnell blocking the Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2019.
Government dysfunction is nowhere as clear as in its gun policies, and this bad-faith moralizing by Republicans is their last-ditch effort to retain control of a position that is radically out of sync with the American people. They want to continue taking money from the National Rifle Association and passing laws that explicitly protect gun manufacturers.
Republicans want you to believe that gun violence is just an elemental force of the universe, not a growing phenomenon that is happening specifically in America and that is within our power to prevent. Don’t let them.