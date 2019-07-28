For several years, Denali National Park in Alaska has been on my bucket list of places I would like to visit. This year we made it happen. It was a trip worth taking.
Denali National Park and Preserve is six million acres of pristine beauty that has been protected in perpetuity in central Alaska. That is an area roughly the size of Rhode Island, Delaware and Connecticut combined! It's nearly one-sixth the size of the entire state of Illinois!
In the six-million-acre treasure of pristine beauty that is Denali, there is one 93-mile road, most of it dirt and gravel. Travel on the major portion of this road is restricted to tour buses, which means that one doesn’t encounter the type of traffic jams that are so common today in national parks such as Yellowstone and Glacier.
Denali is home to the tallest mountain in North America -- Mount Denali (formerly known as Mount McKinley), which reaches up into the clouds, topping out at 20,310 feet. Here, however, a word of caution is in order: because Mount Denali is so high, it is often covered with clouds. Because of the cloud cover, only 30 percent of those who visit the park actually see the top of the mountain.
(My wife and I have the good fortune of being part of the Thirty Percent Club. While Mount Denali wasn’t visible the day that we were in the park, the clouds lifted the next day and we had a spectacular view of the mountain as our bus took us to Anchorage.)
Even if Mount Denali hides its face, there are still all sorts of other things to see, including an abundance of wild animals. We saw several grizzly bears, including two sows with cubs, a number of caribou, including a bull with a huge set of antlers (who walked within a few feet of our bus), several foxes, a cow moose, and several other wild animals. Because much of Denali National Park is above the treeline, visibility is excellent, enabling one to see bears and other wild animals that are some distance from the road.
Wild flowers bloom profusely in Denali National Park, adding splashes of color to an already colorful landscape.
More than a century ago, Charles Sheldon, a Yale graduate who was an avid hunter and conservationist, and Harry Karstens, a well-known Alaskan outdoorsman and dog musher, spent a winter sharing a cabin not far from the Toklat River in what is now the Denali National Park.
Concerned by the way that hunters were depleting the population of Dall sheep, the unlikely duo of Sheldon and Karstens came up with the idea of protecting this area in perpetuity by making it a national park that would be a wildlife preserve.
That, however, would take an act of Congress. Sheldon and his friends in the Boone & Crockett Club spent 10 years trying to persuade Congress to make this area a national park.
Their hard work paid off. On Feb. 26, 1917, President Woodrow Wilson signed a bill making the area a two-million-acre wildlife preserve, which, for political reasons, Congress chose to name “Mount McKinley National Park.”
Sheldon had preferred that it be named “Denali National Park.” (The Athabascan tribes living in the area referred to the mountain as “Denali,” which in their language meant “the high one.”) In time, the name of the park would be change to Denali National Park and the mountain to Mount Denali, though Sheldon did not live long enough to see that happen.
In 1921 -- four years after Wilson signed the bill establishing the park -- Karstens was hired as the park’s first superintendent.
In 1980, President Jimmy Carter, in the waning days of his presidency, signed into law the Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act (ANILCA), which expanded the protected area to the current six million acres and renamed the park the “Denali National Park and Preserve.”
Sheldon’s dream had been realized, leaving a legacy for all of us to experience and enjoy.