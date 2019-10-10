The Democrats demand gun control. In particular, they demand banning AR-15-style rifles, and large-capacity magazines.
They argue that the average citizen has no legitimate reason for possessing such weapons and magazines. Democratic candidate Beto O'Rourke now calls for outright confiscation.
Until recently, I had believed that most Americans were inclined to agree with the Democrats on AR-15-style rifles and large-capacity magazines. Then, within a brief period, Democrats, their street-mob allies, and their Hollywood henchmen go nuts and demonstrate that the NRA's concerns may very be well-founded.
They give Americans who rationally fear mob violence and unconstitutional confiscation of their guns (in violation of the 2nd and 5th amendments) excellent motivation to run out and buy AR-15-style weapons with large-capacity magazines for the protection of themselves, their families, their homes and their businesses against leftist mobs and government overreach.
Indeed, rather than dissuading the sale and possession of such weapons, the Democrats and their allies now seem intent on inducing every "deplorable" in America to purchase the very weapons the Democrats have been railing against.
Here are four recent incidents that illustrate the point.
1. Recently a mob of extremist leftists gathered outside the home of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in Louisville, Ky. During the mob action, which was calculated to shatter the nighttime quiet of the neighborhood and to disrupt the ability of McConnell, his family and his neighbors to sleep peacefully in their homes, a female mob-member can be heard, in the video of the incident, saying “just stabs the mother f----r in the heart, please.”
2. Democratic Congressman Joaquin Castro, brother of Julian Castro, has tweeted, "Sad to see so many San Antonians as 2019 maximum donors to Donald Trump. ... Their contributions are fueling a campaign of hate that labels Hispanics as 'invaders.' ... In 2019, these 44 San Antonio donors contributed the most allowable by federal law."
He then lists the donors' names. (Making his actions even more irresponsible, his list erroneously included people who weren't donors). Castro published his "little list of society offenders" for one reason. He wanted leftist mobs, to target Trump donors to intimidate them from exercising their 1st Amendment right to support the candidate(s) of their choice. Castro wanted their homes and businesses mobbed, and their businesses boycotted. If they were bullied in restaurants, good.
3. Then, leftist at the Universal Studio, announced a new movie, "The Hunt," in which rich, elitist leftist thrill-seekers take a private jet to a five-star resort where they embark on a "deeply rewarding" expedition that involves hunting down and killing "deplorables" (Hillary Clinton's term for Trump supporters). The movie glorifies hate, political violence and the mass murder of those with whom you disagree. (Universal has had second thoughts -- at least until the heat dies down).
4. Then, during the last Democratic presidential debate, socialist candidate Beto O'Rourke vowed that if elected, he would "take away" from every law-abiding citizen any gun he believes is "not needed for hunting." That would include AR-15 and AK-47 semi-automatic rifles that have a cosmetic similarity to actual military weapons.
Imagine now you are one of Hillary's "deplorables." Imagine further a political climate in which a supposedly responsible members of Congress puts you name and address on a list as a "contributor to a campaign of hate against Hispanics" with the implication that you, like McConnell, deserve to be confronted by the mob in your home in the middle of the night, or when you are dining in a restaurant. Or that you deserve to have your business boycotted -- or worse.
Add to that a toxic political climate in which the Hollywood left produces a movie in which conservatives are treated as subhumans to be shot to death for sport and amusement.
And to top it off, imagine a howling mob descending upon your front door in the dead of night, led by a 21st century "Madame Defarge," who rather than knitting, encourages the mob to stab you in the heart. Or imagine that in the dead of night, 10 members of the mob kick in your front door and come for you. Would an AR-15 with a large-capacity magazine be your weapon of choice?
When mob violence is encouraged by politicians who would tear up the Bill of Rights, the mob and demagogue politicians become the best salesman for AR-15-style weapons and magazines, and the unwitting ally of the NRA.