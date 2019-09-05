Is President Donald Trump really a racist or a white supremacist for saying he is for an "orderly admission of aliens across our southern border, but that we must keep drug dealers, and criminals out?"
Every 2020 Democrat presidential candidate claims Trump is. Do you agree? Before you answer, here is what three prominent Americans said about illegal immigration a few years ago.
Prominent American No. 1:
"All Americans, not only in the states most heavily affected but in every place in this country, are rightly disturbed by the large numbers of illegal aliens entering our country. The jobs they hold might otherwise be held by citizens or legal immigrants. The public services they use impose burdens on our taxpayers. That's why our administration has moved aggressively to secure our borders more by hiring a record number of new border guards, by deporting twice as many criminal aliens as ever before, by cracking down on illegal hiring, by barring welfare benefits to illegal aliens.
"In the budget I will present to you, we will try to do more to speed the deportation of illegal aliens who are arrested for crimes, to better identify illegal aliens in the workplace as recommended by the commission headed by former Congresswoman Barbara Jordan. We are a nation of immigrants. But we are also a nation of laws. It is wrong and ultimately self-defeating for a nation of immigrants to permit the kind of abuse of our immigration laws we have seen in recent years, and we must do more to stop it."
Prominent American No. 2: "We simply cannot allow people to pour into the United States undetected, undocumented, and unchecked and circumventing the line of people who are waiting patiently, diligently and lawfully to become immigrants in this country."
And, "Our message absolutely is don't send your children unaccompanied on trains or through a bunch of smugglers. We don't know how many of these kids didn't make it, and may have been waylaid into sex trafficking, or killed because they fell off a train. We have no way of tracking them."
Prominent American No. 3: "When we use phrases like 'undocumented workers'" we convey a message to the American people that their government is not serious about combating illegal immigration.
Were these three racists? White supremacists? How do their positions meaningfully differ from Trump's current position? Were they speaking reasonably? Truthfully? If so, why does every Democratic candidate today stand in anal opposition to these statements made by the nation's most prominent Democrats just a few years ago?
Did these three care less about suffering children than the present crop of Democratic candidates? Or did these Americans not perceive that if the country were flooded with illegal immigrants, eventually these immigrants would probably vote Democratic and in all likelihood vote to insure irreversible Democratic control of all branches of the U.S. government?
Oh! By the way, the first prominent American quoted was President Bill Clinton from his 1995 State of the Union Address. The second person quoted was President Barack Obama. The first statement (2005) was made while he was a U.S. senator; the second (2014) while he was president. The third quote is from Sen. Chuck Schumer (2009).
Not yet convinced hypocrisy's afoot? I just received another video from a former colleague showing what four more prominent Democrats told the American people a few years ago:
- Sen. Harry Reid: "If making it easy to be an illegal alien isn't enough, how about offering a reward for being an illegal immigrant? No sane country would do that. Right? Guess again. If you enter our country without permission and give birth to a child, we reward that child with U.S. Citizenship and guarantee full access to all public and social services this society provides."
- Sen. Diane Feinstein: "I think we can enforce our borders. I think we should enforce our borders. To have a situation where 40% of the babies born on Medicaid in California today are born of illegal immigrants, creates a very real problem."
- Hillary Clinton: "Look, I voted numerous times when I was a senator to spend money to build a barrier to try to prevent illegal immigrants from coming in, and I do think you have to control your borders."
- Bernie Sanders: "I believe we have very serious immigration problems in this country. Sanctions against employers who hire illegal immigrants are virtually non-existent. Our border is very porous.”