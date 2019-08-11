The last few weeks have been yet another brutal chapter in the history of our nation as gunmen with distorted values and no sense of human decency cut down innocent people in Texas, Ohio, California, and elsewhere.
In recent years, this has happened with such great frequency that our senses are numbed. That is perhaps the greatest tragedy of all for these horrific acts of violence ought to appall us. We ought to respond with anger and great dismay. We ought to demand measures that will curtail this violence. If we fail to do so, we are part of the problem.
Let’s be very clear about something: these horrific acts of violence are about guns because they involve guns. And they are about some very deplorable cultural values that are a terrible stain on the character of our nation.
Let’s start with guns. I am not among those who believe that government should confiscate our guns, as has happened in some other countries. I am a gun owner myself and believe that there is a constitutionally protected right to be a gun owner.
However, gun ownership is not an unlimited right. The freedoms that we have in this country have traditionally been understood as freedom within limits. In substantial measure, these limits involve respecting the lives and well-being of those whose lives intersect with ours.
In short, our freedom does not extend to a right to hurt other people, be it by driving recklessly on crowded streets and busy highways or in many other ways as well.
Moreover, many of the rights we have, when understood as freedom within limits, are not always universal rights that extend equally to all people.
Someone with an alcohol abuse problem who has been arrested on more than one occasion for driving while intoxicated should not be allowed to continue to have a driver’s license.
The same is true of firearms owners with a history of domestic abuse and other inappropriate conduct. It is for this reason that “red flag” laws pertaining to the possession of firearms make a good deal of sense.
It is also the case that my right to be a gun owner does not extend to every weapon that has ever been invented. Ownership of weapons that are primarily military in nature is appropriately limited to the military and police forces. I do not need a .50 caliber machine gun. Nor should my rights as a gun owner extend to having access to such weapons.
As I have previously noted in this space, I can’t for the life of me understand why anyone needs an AR-15 style assault rifle with a high-capacity magazine.
Yes, I know that some say they like to hunt deer with them. Though I don’t hunt anymore, we used to pride ourselves on bagging a deer with one shot. Using an AR-15 style assault rifle with a high-capacity magazine to hunt deer makes no sense at all, unless, of course, one happens to like hamburger on the hoof.
Horrific acts of violence such as those that have recently been in the news invariable lead to calls for greater gun regulations. And indeed, some measures, such as more extensive background investigations prior to the sale of firearms, merit serious consideration.
Simply focusing on guns, however, is only part of the story. All the horrific shootings that have occurred in recent years have been within a cultural context in which there is a good deal of vilification of other people and anger and hostility directed toward others. This is the root of the problem -- anger and hostility that gives rise to acts of violence of the most terrible sorts.
Very simply stated, we all need to do a better job of learning what loving our neighbors -- including those with whom we disagree-- entails. If we all did a better job of loving our neighbors, there would be no need to have discussions about gun regulations.
More on this in a subsequent column.