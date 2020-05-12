It is with disbelief that I recently realized that the International Year of the Nurse happens to be my 40th year in the profession. It is unfathomable how quickly time has flown and how many times my hands that once held that little lamp have served me well in this calling. They have palpated veins for IV insertion, determined proximity to delivery time for an infant, touched a fevered brow, clasped the hand of a grieving mother, performed chest compressions, wiped tears, and been folded in prayer.

While nursing soldiers during the Crimean War, Florence Nightingale realized that more deaths were occurring from disease than from combat wounds. She made changes to the sanitation of the war-riddled hospitals which dramatically decreased the disease mortality rate. She is romanticized as the "Lady with the Lamp" because she walked through the wards carrying a lit lamp.

Another battlefield nurse of note during the Crimean War is Mary Seacole. The daughter of a Jamaican mother and a Scottish father, she nursed Panamanians during the Cholera epidemic 10 years before being rejected when she tried to go to Crimea as an army nurse. It is thought the color of her skin was the cause for her rejection. She went to Crimea on her own and became known as "Mother Seacole" for her compassionate care of the wounded.