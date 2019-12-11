Column: Your ticket to ride

What is modern, convenient, reasonable in cost, environmentally friendly and best of all plainly visible everywhere? Metro bus service, that is the answer.
However, Americans love their personal vehicles and that is not ending any time soon. When Henry Ford introduced the the 'horseless carriage,’ people embraced it. Now we have an insatiable craving for 'that machine,' starting with our first sessions behind the wheel as youth and into our golden years. Got errands to run? Gather the needed items, grab your keys and head out to your car. Go, go, go!
Fall is auto sales frenzy time, and the new models are coming off the assembly lines. Ford would not recognize his invention, which has been developed with insane levels of technological hardware, software, and computer-assisted devices. Marketing and advertising drive the entire industry, keeping buyers in line for the next best thing.
Owning one’s own car is a rite of passage, which many achieve in their teens. This author was past 30 when I bought my first car — a used, tangerine orange Ford Fiesta, once owned by a minister. Until two years ago, I still owned a car. But the decades have passed and I had to come to a new reality. There was the matter of maintenance, insurance, gas and oil, once readily affordable before retirement but now stretching a tight budget. My 14-year-old Cavalier was no longer being made, and my own aging played into deciding it was time for me to get off the road.
The purpose of this piece is to call attention to a better way: public transportation. Am I crazy for giving up driving? Not by a long shot. The Quad Cities bus transportation system. Metro in Illinois and Citibus on the Iowa side are to be praised, and I say more people should ride.
Off the top of my list of positives: reasonable cost, excellent drivers, vehicles that are warm in the winter and cool in the summer, safe, clean, and modern, as well as on time. If you have not ridden in one of the new jumbo electric buses, you are missing a treat. As big as those vehicles are, they are whisper-quiet as they drive along the streets.
You can't say enough about the men and women who serve the public as drivers of Metro buses. They provide excellent service. Eight to ten hours a day they manage transporting all of us who don’t own cars, and they do it with courtesy and concern for their passengers. It is not just the able-bodied who can ride Metro, but those in wheelchairs or who have other challenges are served as well. Drivers know their regular passengers. One day my driver pulled up in front of Target in Moline. Seeing a blind couple, he asked which bus they needed. When told, my driver said: "The 60 will be along in about 10 minutes, (calling the man by name)." Then he moved on. Now that is service.
You can't even turn on a car for what it costs a rider, of any age, to take a Metro bus. I can go anywhere in the Quad Cities seven days a week. Is there a downside to riding the bus? Well, riding Metro takes patience. Sharing a vehicle with many other riders, means those few errands might take a couple of hours by the time you make the loop and get home. But it is such a small trade-off for the best ride in the Quad Cities.
Caryl Altemus is a guest columnist for The Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline.com.