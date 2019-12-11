Column: Your ticket to ride

The purpose of this piece is to call attention to a better way: public transportation. Am I crazy for giving up driving? Not by a long shot. The Quad Cities bus transportation system. Metro in Illinois and Citibus on the Iowa side are to be praised, and I say more people should ride.

Off the top of my list of positives: reasonable cost, excellent drivers, vehicles that are warm in the winter and cool in the summer, safe, clean, and modern, as well as on time. If you have not ridden in one of the new jumbo electric buses, you are missing a treat. As big as those vehicles are, they are whisper-quiet as they drive along the streets.

You can't say enough about the men and women who serve the public as drivers of Metro buses. They provide excellent service. Eight to ten hours a day they manage transporting all of us who don’t own cars, and they do it with courtesy and concern for their passengers. It is not just the able-bodied who can ride Metro, but those in wheelchairs or who have other challenges are served as well. Drivers know their regular passengers. One day my driver pulled up in front of Target in Moline. Seeing a blind couple, he asked which bus they needed. When told, my driver said: "The 60 will be along in about 10 minutes, (calling the man by name)." Then he moved on. Now that is service.

You can't even turn on a car for what it costs a rider, of any age, to take a Metro bus. I can go anywhere in the Quad Cities seven days a week. Is there a downside to riding the bus? Well, riding Metro takes patience. Sharing a vehicle with many other riders, means those few errands might take a couple of hours by the time you make the loop and get home. But it is such a small trade-off for the best ride in the Quad Cities.

Caryl Altemus is a guest columnist for The Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0