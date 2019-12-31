Column: Women dominated the decade

"The Rise of Skywalker," which is still likely to be one of the year's big movies, reflects some other cultural trends as well. Disney is still with us, stronger than ever, and the film is installment No. 9 in the "Star Wars" saga, which has a new TV spinoff, "The Mandalorian." The continuing prominence of these shows reflects a certain exhaustion of creativity in Hollywood.

Too many of the top movies these days are tent-pole franchises, pulled from comic books or graphic novels or TV shows. In contrast, "The Godfather" series stopped at three installments, and I can't imagine Alfred Hitchcock would ever have done a ninth take on "Rear Window." But today the sequel and the franchise reign, reflecting how hard it is to grab public attention at a time when there never has been so much choice.

Earlier this month I went to a basketball game, the New York Knicks against the Atlanta Hawks in Madison Square Garden. It was fun, but by the end of the first half the Knicks (one of the weakest teams in the league) had scored 77 points, which might have been enough to win 20 years ago. For better or worse, there were plenty of three-point shots, yet few dramatic backdowns or isolation plays.