Column: With books, you have pages of possibilities

What have you been doing this week? Have you gone strolling over the English moors, or photographing covered bridges? Perhaps you were dancing the can-can in an old west saloon or running from a South American drug cartel? Maybe you were hiding from the SS or slaying fire-breathing dragons.

If you spent any time with a book, these are all possibilities.

My family is full of voracious readers. When we are together for any occasion somebody is handing a book to another person, insisting it is one they should read.

When I was little we would go downtown to the Moline Public Library on Saturday mornings, and on bookmobile days we walked the few blocks to where it was parked, then carried armloads of books home with us.

The interest in reading has carried into the next generation. My granddaughter recently read "Little Women," which prompted her to ask me questions, such as: Which of these pastimes would you most likely be found doing? Playing the piano or painting a picture to determine which March sister I most resemble.

She deftly flipped from one "Little Women" quiz to another to see if our character results would continue to be the same.