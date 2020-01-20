Column: William Barr isn't a toady; it's the nature of the job

Many have been all too quick to make Attorney General William Barr out to be a reflexive toady for President Trump. Just last week, the New York City Bar Association took the extreme step of writing to congressional leaders to investigate Barr for political bias. And last month, he came under blistering criticism for defending the Trump campaign and characterizing the FBI's Russia investigation into the 2016 election as bogus.

Slate has accused Barr of using the Department of Justice as "a personal law firm for Trump." Vox has bewailed "the department's politicization under Barr." The Daily Beast has lamented how Barr has "become another of Donald Trump's personal lawyers." The New York Times has noted that the attorney general had "reprised his role as a vocal defender of President Trump."

Perhaps none of these media outlets recall the time when then-Attorney General Eric H. Holder Jr. famously described himself as President Obama's "wingman." Curiously, Holder actually took to the Washington Post to decry Barr's ostensible self-debasement as an unfortunate "instrument of politics."

Holder's hypocrisy aside, the new stance in favor of a strongly independent attorney general among liberals is misguided as a matter of constitutional interpretation and ahistorical as a matter of American custom.